Over $59M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com in Record-Breaking Week; Bidding Now Open for Holiday Jewelry, Rare Coins, Exercise Equipment, and More

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $59 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,228 auctions held on the site from December 7th through December 13th. Bidders placed 1.54 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of over 461,840 lots for auctioneers. On Sunday alone, HiBid.com auctioneers sold more than 108,000 lots.

December 7th-December 13th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $59,338,088

Gross merchandise volume: $92,341,061

Lots sold: 461,840

Online-only auctions: 1,142

Webcast auctions: 86

Average bidders per day: 923,000

Average bids per day: 1.54 million

Current Auctions

Below are just a few examples of the many Featured and Hot Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Highlights include the opportunity to bid on special holiday jewelry, rare coins from half cents to early gold, and high-quality exercise equipment.

Boxing Day Global Jewelry Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Dates: December 11th-December 21st

Lots: 1,450

View Auction Items

Collector's Special Coin Auction

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Dates: October 30th-December 15th

Lots: 249

View Auction Items

Highline Athletic Club Auction

Seller: James G. Murphy Co.

Dates: December 9th-December 16th

Lots: 365

View Auction Items

