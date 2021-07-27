Over 60% of Americans Trying to Break Unhealthy Pandemic Habits According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey
Another 65% of Americans say they developed healthy habits during the pandemic they intend to keep.
Jul 27, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During stressful times, people tend to pick up habits to help them cope with difficult situations and emotions. The coronavirus pandemic was no exception to this rule.
According to a recent survey by ValuePenguin, over half of Americans picked up habits they are trying to kick before heading back to the office.
Full survey/study findings: https://www.valuepenguin.com/pandemic-habits-survey
Key findings:
- 61% of Americans are trying to break unhealthy habits developed during the coronavirus pandemic. Namely, 30% cite too much screen time, 22% cite poor eating habits and 21% cite sleeping too much or too little.
- Gen Zers and millennials are most impacted by unhealthy pandemic habits, especially related to work-life balance and substance abuse. 22% of Gen Zers cite poor work-life balance, while 20% of millennials cite alcohol struggles.
- The good news is about two-thirds of Americans (65%) developed a healthy pandemic habit that they plan to continue. The most common habits consumers will continue are frequent hand-washing, staying connected with loved ones and remaining home when sick.
- One habit that won't stick: Less than half of Americans will wear face coverings post-pandemic, even while sick. In fact, 58% won't wear a face covering while sick and 63% won't in crowded areas.
- The usage of hand sanitizer and cleaning agents — like disinfectant wipes — remains high. 52% of Americans are using hand sanitizer even more than they were a year ago, and 47% say the same about cleaning agents.
About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.
Media Contact:
Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)
[email protected]
SOURCE ValuePenguin.com
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article