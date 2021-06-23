Over 60% of Americans Want Health Insurance Companies to Cover Alternative Medicine According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As health and wellness continue to evolve, many Americans have started to move towards more natural remedies to treat their illnesses. Some even feel doctors are too quick to prescribe prescription drugs, especially when alternative medicines can be just as effective.

According to a recent survey by ValuePenguin, more than half of Americans use at least one alternative medicine method and others mix traditional and alternative methods.

Key findings:

Alternative medicine is pretty mainstream. 55% report using at least one form of alternative medicine or natural remedy to treat a health problem — most commonly herbal medicine, supplements or teas (24%). That's followed by essential oils (18%) and chiropractor visits (15%).

55% report using at least one form of alternative medicine or natural remedy to treat a health problem — most commonly herbal medicine, supplements or teas (24%). That's followed by essential oils (18%) and chiropractor visits (15%). Younger Americans are more likely to use alternative medicines. Just 44% of baby boomers use alternative medicine, compared to 67% of Gen Zers.

Just 44% of baby boomers use alternative medicine, compared to 67% of Gen Zers. A lack of health insurance coverage presents problems for some fans of alternative medicine. Nearly a third of Americans have had trouble getting their health insurance to cover alternative medicine treatments, and the majority of consumers (66%) want to see these types of treatments covered by insurers.

Nearly a third of Americans have had trouble getting their health insurance to cover alternative medicine treatments, and the majority of consumers (66%) want to see these types of treatments covered by insurers. Most consumers use a mix of conventional and alternative medicine depending on the symptom or condition. Allergies are the top condition consumers would treat with conventional medicine, while sore throats take the top spot for the symptom Americans would treat using alternative or natural medicine.

Allergies are the top condition consumers would treat with conventional medicine, while sore throats take the top spot for the symptom Americans would treat using alternative or natural medicine. Many Americans are hesitant about taking conventional medication, as some believe doctors are too quick to prescribe pills. 72% try to avoid medication when possible, and 62% of consumers think doctors are too quick to prescribe medication.

