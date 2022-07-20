Over 70% of Travelers are More Concerned About Air Travel

ST. PETERSBURG Fla., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US tourists have been plagued with air travel disruptions as the airline industry struggles to meet current demand.

From lost baggage and canceled flights, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth.com , shares what travelers are most concerned about.

Air Travel More Concerning Than Ever

71% of travelers report being more concerned about air travel disruptions than previous years

Covid-19 Still Leads Concerns

With lingering impacts on travel, 60% of tourists still want travel insurance coverage for Covid-19

About half of customers on Squaremouth.com are buying travel insurance specifically in relation to current airline issues

Airline Claims Outpace Covid Claims

For the month of July, Squaremouth reports only 22% of travel insurance claims were related to Covid-19

Travel insurance claims are diversifying, with a growing number related to flight cancellations due to flight crew

Travelers Most Concerned About Missed Trip Costs

50% of travelers say being reimbursed for trip expenses that went unused during a delay, like a night at a hotel, is most important

Other in-demand coverage includes reimbursement for expenses during a delay, reimbursement to rebook a missed flight, and reimbursement for lost or delayed baggage, in that order

Travel Insurance Tip for Air Travel Issues

Look for a policy with Travel Delay and Missed Connection coverage with the shortest time requirement, ~3 hours

and Missed Connection coverage with the shortest time requirement, ~3 hours Make sure the policy includes Delay and Missed Connection benefits that cover "any delay" of a common carrier

benefits that cover "any delay" of a common carrier Look for a policy with high Baggage Delay and Baggage Loss benefits

and benefits Understand the Trip Interruption and Trip Cancellation coverage. Most travel insurance policies will only provide reimbursement for airline-related issues due to weather, strike, or mechanical failure, unless Cancel For Any Reason is included

Additional Resources: Live data room

Methodology: Squaremouth.com hosts the largest number of travel insurance providers and policies on the market. Squaremouth Analytics surveyed over 4,000 customers to understand what concerns were driving their travel insurance purchases.

