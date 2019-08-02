Over $72.6 Million in Luxury Cars, Coins, Equipment & Other Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com in July

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $72.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in industrial and lawn equipment, coins, and U.S. Treasury-seized cars, SUVs, and trucks in this month's online-only and webcast auctions. A 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo ($105,175.00 USD), a set of two gold and two silver 1997 Jackie Robinson coins ($1,160.00 USD), and a 2007 Toro Workman MDX-D UTV ($4,000.00 USD) were among the eclectic range of assets sold. An average of 355,000 bidders per day participated in the July auctions, bidding on a total of 744,889 lots.

July HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $72,686,594 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $92,345,231 (USD)

Lots Sold: 744,889

Online Only Auctions: 2,296

Webcast Auctions: 234

Average bidders per day: 355,000

Average bids per day: 559,000

Online Equipment Auction

Seller: Smith Auctions

Date: July 15, 2019

Lots: 737

View Auction Results

U.S. Treasury Online Auction

Seller: Apple Towing Auctions

Date: July 22, 2019

Lots: 93

View Auction Results

Coin Auction

Seller: Random Coin Auction

Date: July 13, 2019

Lots: 569

View Auction Results

