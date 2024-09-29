Over 75 years, China has navigated its path with strength and certainty: foreign experts

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the founding of the People's Republic of China 75 years ago, the country, led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), has achieved a remarkable transformation characterized by rapid economic development and long-term social stability. It has embarked on a development path that is well-suited to its own national conditions. All these have been accomplished in a confident, determined and solid manner. Where is the source of China's confidence? How can this confidence inject momentum into the world? The Global Times has selected the opinions of five renowned foreign experts to share their insights.

Harold Weldon, Australian writer and China advisor

China's self-confidence in its own pathway to modern development, for me, is something that has to be seen from a very personal and practical perspective. From the early beginnings in 1985, I've seen my friends grow in their self-confidence in their various jobs in China, I've watched their children grow up, be educated at wonderful universities and go on to have fulfilling careers in China and overseas. Now, as I get older, I'm seeing a wonderful confidence in the eyes of their grandchildren.

I'm reminded of the Confucian idea of self-cultivation, a steady and disciplined effort over time. China's self-confidence, to some, may seem sudden, but that is not the case. It's a result of generations of dedication, education, and development.

Every country has the right to pursue its own model for modern development, one that aligns with its history and culture, as well as its hopes and dreams. China's ability to balance innovation with its incredible traditions is key to its national success and its standing on the global stage, particularly in contributing to global stability. I'm also reminded of the quote of the Qing Dynasty scholar Lin Zexu: "The ocean is vast because it admits all rivers." For China on its own "Long March" to development, with its rich history and culture, it can certainly pursue its own model of development, while remaining open to diverse ideas and global collaboration. This represents a balance between self-confidence and inclusiveness.

Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of the Royal Academy of Cambodia

Over the past 75 years, China has navigated its journey with increasing confidence. This confidence is rooted in several factors, notably the success of its economic reforms, its unique political system, and its rich cultural heritage. Since the late 20th century, China's economic transformation, especially after the introduction of reform and opening-up in 1978, has been nothing short of remarkable. The country has evolved from an impoverished and agrarian country to one of the world's most powerful nations.

China's economic achievements have bolstered its confidence in a development model that combines macro-control efforts with market-driven reforms. The CPC draws its strength from its capacity to uphold stability and effectively manage crises, thereby reinforcing its legitimacy.

Additionally, China's cultural heritage significantly contributes to this confidence. With a civilization that stretches back over 5,000 years, the nation draws pride and resilience from its rich history, fostering a belief that it has withstood challenges and will continue to prosper. Moreover, China's expanding technological and military capabilities in recent decades have further strengthened its confidence, enabling the country to project greater influence on the global stage. China's confidence is also bolstered by its long-term strategic vision, exemplified by the "Chinese Dream." This ambition is supported by effective governance, a commitment to innovation, and growing global influence, reinforcing China's belief in its ability to achieve modernization on its own terms.

Erik Solheim, former under-secretary-general of the United Nations and former executive director of the UN Environment Programme

Strong political leadership with the right ideas is essential. The Chinese leadership introduced the right policies to a nation of hardworking people eager for change, which was key to the transformation.

What others can learn from China is the importance of dedicated, development-oriented leadership, a market-based economy, and strong government policy-setting.

The confidence in Chinese modernization stems from its historical culture. No other nation or civilization has maintained strength for thousands of years. China has consistently held a strong sense of unity. Whenever there is a risk of China becoming fragmented, there is a desire among the people to restore it as one nation.

Additionally, China has developed an efficient political system based on meritocracy. This system made China more efficient than many other civilizations, enabling it to manage a larger state than any other region in the world.

Colin Patrick Mackerras, Australian sinologist and emeritus professor at Griffith University

China has a rich culture and a long history of achievements, of which it can be very proud. Chinese leaders and citizens feel they can go their own way on big issues.

The leadership of the CPC has instilled courage and confidence in the Chinese people. The CPC has provided an underlying purpose and a system of ideas and governance that significantly drives the pursuit of independence. President Xi Jinping has called for building a community with a shared future for mankind. This vision seems very desirable to me and is much better than competing for status. The world is moving toward a multipolar structure, and that is as it should be - if a community with a shared future for mankind is to be achieved.

Alistair Michie, secretary-general of the British East Asia Council

The core strength of China is that, as a nation, it is built on the foundations of being the longest-continuous civilization in the world. Within the DNA of this civilization is a consistent pattern of learning from the past. This governance model creates exceptional stability and fosters confidence among the Chinese people.

The world is marching forward on a path of modernization. China needs to draw on the wisdom of its history and its confidence in its system of governance, guiding all nations toward a future that is both peaceful and sustainable.

