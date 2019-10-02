Over 750,000 Lots & $85.6 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid in September

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com recently wrapped up a successful month of auction sales, further adding to the over $1 billion in gross merchandise volume for 2019. The online auction platform reached this milestone during the month of September.

Throughout September, over $85.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets were sold through HiBid during online-only and webcast auctions. Items sold included trucks, recreational vehicles, jewelry, sporting goods, firearms, vintage metal signs, and collectibles, among a wide range of other goods. An average of 385,000 bidders per day participated in the September auctions, bidding on 758,942 lots.

September HiBid.com Auction Stats

Gross Auction Proceeds: $85,682,623 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $129,262,279 (USD)

Lots Sold: 758,942

Online-Only Auctions: 2,341

Webcast Auctions: 271

Average Bidders Per Day: 385,000

Average Bids Per Day: 621,000

Featured Auctions From September

Tuesday Night Madness Estates & More Online Auction

Seller: RMEB Inc. Whitley Auction

Date: September 6-17, 2019

Lots: 917

Trucks & Auto Auction

Seller: Musser Bros. Inc.

Date: September 24, 2019

Lots: 101

Boyd's Biannual Barn Auction

Seller: Boyd's Auctions

Date: September 3-20, 2019

Lots: 59

Matsler Hunting Ranch Estate Sale

Seller: Rusty By Design

Date: September 9-16, 2019

Lots: 692

