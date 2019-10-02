Over 750,000 Lots & $85.6 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid in September
Oct 02, 2019, 09:25 ET
OCALA, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com recently wrapped up a successful month of auction sales, further adding to the over $1 billion in gross merchandise volume for 2019. The online auction platform reached this milestone during the month of September.
Throughout September, over $85.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets were sold through HiBid during online-only and webcast auctions. Items sold included trucks, recreational vehicles, jewelry, sporting goods, firearms, vintage metal signs, and collectibles, among a wide range of other goods. An average of 385,000 bidders per day participated in the September auctions, bidding on 758,942 lots.
September HiBid.com Auction Stats
Gross Auction Proceeds: $85,682,623 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $129,262,279 (USD)
Lots Sold: 758,942
Online-Only Auctions: 2,341
Webcast Auctions: 271
Average Bidders Per Day: 385,000
Average Bids Per Day: 621,000
Featured Auctions From September
Tuesday Night Madness Estates & More Online Auction
Seller: RMEB Inc. Whitley Auction
Date: September 6-17, 2019
Lots: 917
View Auction Items
Trucks & Auto Auction
Seller: Musser Bros. Inc.
Date: September 24, 2019
Lots: 101
View Auction Items
Boyd's Biannual Barn Auction
Seller: Boyd's Auctions
Date: September 3-20, 2019
Lots: 59
View Auction Items
Matsler Hunting Ranch Estate Sale
Seller: Rusty By Design
Date: September 9-16, 2019
Lots: 692
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
