Over 80% of Canadian Hospital-at-Home Patients Report Positive Experiences, Shaping the Future of Canadian Healthcare

Vivalink's survey highlights a growing patient preference for home-based care in Canada, with the majority valuing comfort, convenience, and trust in their healthcare providers.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of Canadian patients are opting for home-based care as a more comfortable and convenient alternative to in-hospital stays. Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, shares results from a new survey of over 500 Canadians aged 40 and older, revealing their perspectives on participating in a Hospital-at-Home (HaH) program.

According to the survey , nearly 90% of Canadian respondents said they were likely to participate in HaH if it meant they could go home sooner. Of those who had already participated, 81% reported positive experiences, with 48% describing their experience as very positive and 33% as positive. The results signal a clear shift: Canadians are ready to bring healthcare closer to home, and comfort and convenience are driving the transformation.

Key findings from the survey include:

Nearly 70% of respondents cited comfort and convenience as the primary reasons for opting for HaH monitoring following hospital discharge.

74% of respondents said they'd trust their provider's recommendation to use HaH monitoring.

Among those who participated in HaH, the most common conditions monitored were cancer, cardiac, and diabetes.

About 33% of respondents would prefer mostly at-home care, while 34% favor a combination of hospital and at-home care.

The survey also compared Canadian and U.S. patient perspectives on HaH. Although fewer Canadians participated in HaH programs compared to Americans surveyed earlier this year , a greater number of Canadians were keen to try it. While only 39% of Canadians heard of HaH programs (compared to 66% of Americans), 52% of Canadians said they were very likely to opt for HaH to get home sooner, versus 39% of Americans.

The survey also uncovered insights based on age:

Respondents in their 40s were more likely to have heard of HaH programs (46%) than those in their 60s (31%).

Participation rates were higher among those in their 40s (13%) than their 60s (3%).

Willingness to participate in HaH to return home sooner remained high across all age groups, with 87% of respondents in their 40s, and 90% in both their 50s and 60s expressing interest.

Preferences for care varied by age, with 41% of those in their 60s preferring mostly at-home care with occasional in-office or hospital visits, compared to 28% of those in their 40s. Most in their 40s (36%) favored a combination of at-home and hospital care.

"Patients in Canada are showing a clear preference for care that prioritizes their comfort and convenience," said Aaron Timm, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivalink. "As we work to bring innovative digital healthcare solutions to hospitals and clinics across Canada, it's evident HaH programs offer a promising path to improving patient outcomes and the efficiency of the healthcare system."

HaH programs have rapidly expanded across Canada, with provinces like British Columbia (BC) leading the way. Several BC hospitals have integrated HaH into their system, delivering acute-level care in patients' homes for conditions ranging from chronic illnesses to post-surgical recovery. This expansion highlights a growing recognition of HaH as a solution to alleviate healthcare capacity issues while improving patient outcomes in Canadian healthcare.

To download the survey results infographic, visit http://www.vivalink.com/CanHaHSurvey .

