Over 80% of Seniors Do Not Intend to Sell Their Home According to AAG Survey

"Our studies have shown that seniors in this country have a strong attachment to their home and the pandemic only strengthened that bond," said AAG Chief Marketing Officer Martin Lenoir. "It's no secret that many seniors have built substantial equity in their homes after years of ownership, but what is interesting is that very few want to sell their house to obtain that money. For seniors, the comfort, safety and independence of their home outweighs the desire to move and that's why we're seeing so many older Americans interested in reverse mortgages."

The Data Shows that Seniors Plan to Stay Put:

The majority of America's seniors do not intend to sell their home and have no plans of ever moving. 82% of seniors say they want to live in their home for the rest of their lives.

Seniors indicated that they want to remain in the comfort of their own home. 92% of seniors said they would prefer to live their later years in their current home instead of moving to an assisted living facility.

The desire to live in one's home ties closely to a feeling of safety. More than four in five seniors (83%) say they feel safer at home than anywhere else.

The COVID-19 pandemic strengthened how seniors feel about living at home. Half of America's seniors (50%) say that the pandemic made their desire to live at home stronger.

America's seniors see value in their homes that goes beyond finances. Nearly two in three (62%) seniors say they have an emotional attachment to their home.

For many of America's seniors owning a home signifies more than just having ownership of a property. More than one-third (40%) of older Americans said their "Independence" is the most important benefit of living in their home.

Family life is another substantial reason that seniors have an emotional attachment to their home. Over half of seniors (56%) say their home reminds them of their family.

Seniors are communicating their desire to stay at home with their children and close relatives. More than two in three seniors (68%) have told their families where they would like to live for the rest of their life.

To read the full results of AAG's Importance of Home Survey, visit the link below:

https://www.aag.com/homesurvey/p/1

Seniors who use a reverse mortgage loan to remain in their home long term are required to continue paying their taxes and insurance, live in the home as their primary residence and comply with all terms of the loan.

AAG's Importance of Home Survey was conducted on June 2, 2021, and included 1,552 participants. Responses include numerous formats, including yes-and-no answers, ranking preferences, and multiple-choice replies. The survey was conducted on a digital platform so participants from all regions of the United States could answer from the safety of their homes. All participants were selected randomly with age and homeownership being the only qualifying factors.

