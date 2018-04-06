Over 800 Attendees Already Registered For Superion's SPARK 2018 Conference

Building off the success of the International SUGA Training Event, the newly branded SPARK 2018 summit will feature more than 175 individual education, innovation, and case study sessions. Welcoming customers from more than 1,600 local governments and public safety agencies, the four-day event will focus on providing attendees with innovative solutions, best practices, training, and networking opportunities to transform public service operations and support better engagement with citizens.

"SPARK gives us the opportunity to engage with and recognize our customers who dedicate themselves to their communities every day," said Superion President and CCO Kevin Lafeber. "We see this conference as a key component of our commitment to customer support as it underscores our commitment to continued education, information sharing, and peer-to-peer networking. Ultimately, we believe this conference and these sessions will assist in equipping our customers to better meet growing citizen expectations while navigating the challenges of being asked to do much more with much less."

