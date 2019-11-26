Over 800 exhibitors and 20,000 buyers expected at the 1st South China Beauty Expo

Strong Endorsement and Support, 800 High-quality Exhibitors

The Greater Bay Area consisting of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau is strategically important to the overall development of China and is primed to become an internationally-competitive world-class city cluster. The beauty industry stands to prosper in this hub of creativity and energy. This new alliance of the world's three leaders in beauty trade exhibitions will enrich the launch with their professionalism, successful experience, rich global resources and innovative technologies.

The expo is expected to bring together more than 800 high-quality exhibitors from China and overseas. Domestic bellwethers such as Shenzhen Beauty Star Co., Ltd, South China Packaging Co. Ltd, Beauty Yaurient Cosmetics Accessories (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Magnolia Cosmetics Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Ouxinmay Packaging Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Songjia Plastic Packaging Co. Ltd, Guangdong Meca Cosmetics Co. Ltd, Guangdong Qiaoyi Plastic Co. Ltd, Nox Bellcow Cosmetics Co. Ltd, Zhuhai Easycare Intelligence Tech Inc, Florence Cosmetic Company Ltd, Shanghai Robnlife Commodity Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Langdai Industrial Development Co. Ltd, Shanghai May Skin Information Technology Co. Ltd, Borim (USA) Group Inc, have already reserved the space.

"By taking part in SCBE, Beauty Yaurient will ride on the strategic development momentum of the Greater Bay Area to develop high-quality makeup equipment for the global market in line with sustainable development of the beauty industry, using the art of color cosmetics to fully bring out feminine beauty," said Mr. Wu Jiang, managing director of Beauty Yaurient Cosmetics Accessories (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd who is passionate and confident about the launch of SCBE.

Mr. Feng Zhaoxi, general manager of South China Packaging Co., Ltd shows his endorsement and support for the launch of SCBE, "Our company has been developing high-quality plastic packaging for the skin care, personal care, toiletry products and pharmaceutical industries for 20 years, since 1992. We look forward to working with SCBE, and with domestic and overseas brands, to lead the beauty industry in the Greater Bay Area into a new era!"

Areas of Innovation Inspiring New Potentials

Centered on "Creating a new era in the beauty industry in the Greater Bay Area" to meet the demands of new consumer communities, high-tech retail channels and the development needs of manufacturers, SCBE will cover both Cosmetics & Professional Beauty Products as well as the Beauty Supply Chain. In addition, special focused exhibition areas will be a unique feature of SCBE.

In recent years, "smart & new retail" has always been a hot topic in the beauty industry. The advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming a game changer in the beauty and cosmetics industry, revolutionizing the retail experience. Retail in the future is not just about unmanned shops, but "smart technology" that enables product personalization, offering knowledge-based beauty routines to attract and retain customers, driving sales.

SCBE will feature an "Innovative Retail Area" for service providers in unmanned stores and smart retail concepts to showcase design and development, manufacturing, sales and operations, and will be a great draw for our professional visitors.

"E-Beauty Experience" will be another feature focusing on digital marketing and e-commerce platforms. Harnessing the commercial value behind big data, discerning market trends from big data, and integrating this into research and development, production, marketing and other aspects are important topics for the cosmetics industry.

Leading agencies of cosmetics industry insights and data analytics will exhibit in the "Trends Zone", providing reliable, accurate market information for global cosmetics manufacturers seeking growth.

Focusing on international vogue, SCBE will introduce a "Beauty IP Licensing Area" for the IP licensing industry and a "Beauty Start Up" area to present domestic and foreign niche brands, and influencer-owned brands.

Special Projects to Increase your Business

There will be a full suite of conference and seminars during SCBE. The "Omni-channel Retail Conference" will bring together brands and retail experts to take a multi-faceted look into the future of the cosmetics industry. The Trends Forum will highlight hot topics spanning the consumption behavior of Generation Z and popular trends, to sustainability and the "Customer to Manufactory" (C2M) business model. The Supply Chain Conference and Cosmetics Retail Conference are also scheduled to cover the entire industry chain. SCBE will in addition offer a series of beauty lectures to analyse industry development and the global market, where delegates will get to interact with the speaking panel of renowned industry experts and technical professionals.

The VIP Buyer Programme will create high-quality opportunities for in-depth exchange between exhibitors and those with specific sourcing requirements. The programme will be an effective platform for those companies wishing to expand overseas.

The "Factory Exploration Tour" during the show period will be a dedicated tour for invited domestic and international VIP buyers to visit the manufacturing facilities of well-known brands in Shenzhen and the neighbouring areas.



The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is one of China's most energized economic regions that is strategically important to the overall development of the country. SCBE in Shenzhen will be able to ride on the development of the region to vigorously drive forward technological and innovative development of the beauty industry.

The 1st South China Beauty Expo will be launched at Hall 2 and 3 in the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center from July 30 to August 1, 2020 bringing more than 800 high-quality exhibitors and expecting over 20,000 professional visitors. Don't miss this opportunity for innovative retail, new technology and more international trend!

For details of the exhibition and activities, please visit the exhibition website: www.southchinabeautyexpo.com

For media enquiries, please contact: Mainland China

Ms Elly Li / Ms Eugenia Zhang Informa Markets, Guangzhou

T: +86.20 3895 1650 E: info-china@ubm.com Hong Kong, China

Ms Mimi Yeung

Informa Markets, Hong Kong T: +852 2827 6211 E: mimi.yeung@informa.com

Notes to Editors:

Download the high-resolution images at the following link: https://we.tl/t-L0DR0CxSME

About the organiser:

The South China Beauty Expo is organised by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere and Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

About INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2020 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). It participates as international sales agent in events dedicated to the beauty world in Colombia (Belleza y Salud in Bogotá) and South East Asia (AseanBeauty in Thailand, PhilBeauty in the Philippines, VietBeauty in Vietnam, and BeautyExpo in Malaysia). The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair - Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

About SHANGHAI BAIWEN EXHIBITION CO LTD (www.cbebaiwen.com)

Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Company is a branch of Informa (FTSE 100), the world's largest exhibition magnate, and also the organiser of China Beauty Expo (CBE), China's renowned beauty show. With over ten years of experiences in planning and organising quality exhibitions, Baiwen has won the honors of quality, professionalism and authority. China Beauty Expo, with an annual exhibition space of 260,000sqm, is one of the top three beauty shows in the world. As the international trading platform covering full supply chain of beauty products, CBE includes three shows, namely China International Skin Care and Washing Product Show, Shanghai International Skin and Hair Care Product Show and Shanghai International Daily-use Chemicals' Ingredient, Packing and Machinery Show. Baiwen is currently the Chairman Unit of Shanghai Exhibition Industry Association and Vice Chairman Unit of Shanghai Daily-use Chemical Association. CBE has been awarded the honors of Shanghai's Well-known Brand, Shanghai Brand Exhibition, Shanghai Brand Service etc.

SOURCE Informa Markets