Over 850,000 Lots & Nearly $111.7 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid in October
Nov 05, 2019, 16:52 ET
OCALA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com had another strong month of auction sales in October, with nearly $111.7 million GAP (gross auction proceeds) generated via online-only and webcast auctions hosted on the site. That result was buoyed, in part, by a late October auction featuring 149 muscle cars, luxury cars, and other rare vehicles, including Burt Reynolds' own 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.
Other items sold through HiBid last month included trucks, tools, furniture, clothing, fine art, sculptures, and more. HiBid.com also averaged 391,000 bidders and 626,000 bids per day throughout the month of October.
October HiBid.com Auction Stats
Gross auction proceeds: $111,693,816 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $151,231,164 (USD)
Lots sold: 852,951
Online-only auctions: 2,661
Webcast auctions: 289
Average bidders per day: 391,000
Average bids per day: 626,000
Featured Auctions From October
U.S. Marshals Live Online Webcast Auction
Seller: Apple Auctioneering Company
Date: October 26, 2019
Lots: 149
View Auction Items
Bryan's Trenton Timed Online Auction
Seller: Bryan's Auction Services
Date: October 26-30, 2019
Lots 4,673
View Auction Items
Premium Fine Art & Sculptures 2-Day Event
Seller: Oakwood Auctions
Date: October 26-27, 2019
Lots: 887
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
