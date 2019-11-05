Over 850,000 Lots & Nearly $111.7 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid in October

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com had another strong month of auction sales in October, with nearly $111.7 million GAP (gross auction proceeds) generated via online-only and webcast auctions hosted on the site. That result was buoyed, in part, by a late October auction featuring 149 muscle cars, luxury cars, and other rare vehicles, including Burt Reynolds' own 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

Other items sold through HiBid last month included trucks, tools, furniture, clothing, fine art, sculptures, and more. HiBid.com also averaged 391,000 bidders and 626,000 bids per day throughout the month of October.

October HiBid.com Auction Stats

Gross auction proceeds: $111,693,816 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $151,231,164 (USD)

Lots sold: 852,951

Online-only auctions: 2,661

Webcast auctions: 289

Average bidders per day: 391,000

Average bids per day: 626,000



Featured Auctions From October

U.S. Marshals Live Online Webcast Auction

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Company

Date: October 26, 2019

Lots: 149

View Auction Items

Bryan's Trenton Timed Online Auction

Seller: Bryan's Auction Services

Date: October 26-30, 2019

Lots 4,673

View Auction Items

Premium Fine Art & Sculptures 2-Day Event

Seller: Oakwood Auctions

Date: October 26-27, 2019

Lots: 887

View Auction Items

