Over 86% of Job Seekers Say Workplace Diversity Is an Important Factor When Looking for a Job

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs now a must-have for employers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment marketplace ZipRecruiter® ( www.ziprecruiter.com ) today released the results of their first annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Survey1, which found that workplace diversity ranks high on job seekers' list of priorities when looking for a job.

Millennials2 and Generation X3 put a higher value on workplace diversity than any other generation. This aligns with the results of previous surveys, according to which workplace diversity is among the top three job search criteria for Millennials and Gen Xers, along with salary and schedule flexibility. Millennials are even likely to stay nearly twice as long as their average 2.8-year tenure at a company that fosters diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Millennials and Generation X together account for over two-thirds of today's U.S. labor force. When close to 90% of them say that a company's concrete commitment to workplace diversity affects their decision to work there, it means that employers who deploy DEI programs can have a competitive edge in the war for talent," said Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter Co-Founder and CEO.

Although job postings for DEI practitioners4 increased 40% YoY in ZipRecruiter's marketplace, the distribution of these jobs across industries is uneven with the technology, healthcare and legal industries lagging behind.

1Methodology: ZipRecruiter surveyed 6,178 active job seekers and 350 employers on the platform between September 2019 and October 2019 to gauge their attitudes on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the workplace. Active users are defined as logged in, registered users who visited ZipRecruiter's job marketplace during that time period.

2Millennials are defined as people born between 1981 and 1996, and who are therefore between the ages of 23 and 38 years in 2019.

3Generation X is defined as people born between 1965 and 1980, and who are therefore between the ages of 39 and 54 in 2019.

4DEI practitioners are people who lead, manage, or coordinate DEI efforts in their organizations.

