Over 9 Million Eligible Older Adults Are Missing Out on $58 Billion in Benefits That Can Help Them Afford Basic Necessities

Updated Benefits Participation Map reveals enrollment gaps in SNAP, SSI, and

Medicare Savings Programs among adults 65 and older

Key findings:

Eligible older adults are missing out on $58 billion that could help make life more affordable, NCOA estimates.

NCOA's updated interactive Benefits Participation Map shows that an estimated 9.1 million people age 65 and older are eligible for but not enrolled in programs that can help them pay for food, health care, and other daily costs.

The average monthly benefit is $188 for SNAP, $552 for SSI, and $165 for MSP.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, has updated its interactive Benefits Participation Map that shows over 9 million older adults are missing out on $58 billion in benefits programs that can help them pay for food, medicine, and other daily costs.

"Behind every data point is an older adult forced to make impossible choices" Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President and CEO Post this Map of the United States

Developed with the Urban Institute, the map provides national, state, and local level estimates on participation rates and the number of eligible older adults who are not enrolled in three benefits programs—the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, monthly support for food), Supplemental Security Income (SSI, monthly cash aid), and Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs, help for Medicare premiums, deductibles, and co-insurance).

"Behind every data point is an older adult forced to make impossible choices—between groceries and medication, or rent and medical care," said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President and CEO. "These life-saving benefits are crucial in helping them stretch their limited dollars and being able to afford essentials."

Many older adults are simply unaware these programs exist, and others incorrectly believe they are ineligible. NCOA encourages older adults and their loved ones to use BenefitsCheckup.org to see what they might be eligible for and how to apply

Key national findings:

Only 38% of eligible adults age 65 and older participated in SNAP in 2023

Just 40% participated in SSI

Fewer than half (49%) participated in MSP

As a result, NCOA estimates that in 2023:

9.1 million eligible older adults were not receiving SNAP

3.6 million were not receiving SSI

6.6 million were not enrolled in MSP

NCOA estimates that the total value of these unused benefits in 2023 was $58 billion based on the following assumptions: $188 a month for SNAP (average for households with an adult age 60 or over in 2023), $552.29 a month for SSI (average for older adults ages 65 and over as of December 2023), and $164.90 a month for MSP (the standard Part B premium in 2023).

Not having economic resources is a life-and-death issue in America. Recent research from NCOA and the LeadingAge LTSS Center @ UMass Boston found that older adults who make $20,000 a year or less die nine years earlier than those who make $120,000 a year or more.

Key state findings:

The five states with the largest populations of eligible older adults—California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas—were either among those with the highest estimated participation rates or at least ranked in the top half of states. This brings up the national average. As a result, over two-thirds of states had estimated participation rates below the national rate.

Eight states had the highest five participation rates: District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New York, California, Oregon, Alaska (first for SSI), Florida (tie with Alaska for MSP), and Kentucky.

Seven states had the lowest five participation rates: Wyoming (lowest in all three programs), New Hampshire, North Dakota, Iowa (only for SNAP), Minnesota (only for SNAP), Delaware, and Utah.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, best practices, and advocacy to create the conditions for all to age well today and into the future. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

SOURCE National Council on Aging