WASHINGTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washingtonian Magazine, the Washington D.C. region's top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and real estate has released their annual list of Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers in the DMV region. This year, 27 individual RLAH @properties Realtors® and 15 RLAH @properties teams received this award for their real estate performance coupled with their customer service expertise.

Over 90 RLAH @properties Realtors® named Washington's Best by Washingtonian

Individual RLAH @properties Realtors® recognized include: Amalia Garicoits, Andrew Essreg, Christine Nieva, Dina Paxenos, Gene Sung, Jack Wang, James Thomley, Jason Lallis, Jeffrey Reese, Jill Schwartz, Jocelyn Vas, Joe Himali, Kat Massetti, Kerri Murphy, Kristen Schifano, Lauren Kolazas, Liz Ho, Madeline Lussier, Maggie Rhee, Maribeth Clissa, Mark Bertini, Melissa Bernstein, Michelle Doherty, Molly Branson, Monique Van Blaricom, Nancy Heisel, Ricardo Vasquez, Sabina E. Koyani, Tracey Williams Barnett.

Team RLAH @properties Realtors® recognized include: The Davenport Group, The Denny & Leyla Team, District Invest Group, Eli Residential Group, The Girls of Real Estate, Jennifer Chow Group, The Kensington Group, K + P Group, The Llerena Group, Nikki Nabi Team, The Prigal Brothers & Associates, Tamara Kucik Team, The Hursen Team, The Washingtonian Group, The Haven Group.

RLAH @properties' mission for its 400 plus Realtors® across the D.C. region is "to create meaningful relationships based on trust, responsiveness, and respect for consumers and our clients. To provide superior service, skills and results as lifestyle advisors and marketing experts. To foster a professional work environment where people of all shapes, sizes, interests, and needs live together, are respected and celebrated, to make the DMV a better place." All RLAH Realtors®, plus the Washingtonian Top Producers, reflect this mission.

"2022 was a successful year for our brokerage and our talented group of Realtors® who made this list in a more demanding real estate market, and this award reflects their dedication, creativity, and commitment toward their clients and peers in a year filled with many changes," said RLAH @properties CEO Jason Sherman.

Commenting on this, President Justin Levitch notes "We know how we do our business is so much more important than how much business is done. We are proud of our talented group of Realtors® for achieving this award, as it shows their unwavering attentiveness for an unparalleled client experience."

The full 2023 Best Real Estate Agents and Top Producers list is on newsstands now in Washingtonian's July 2023 issue, and more information on RLAH @properties can be found at www.rlahre.com.

About RLAH @properties

RLAH @properties, is a locally owned and operated boutique brand, real estate brokerage with six locations throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia. RLAH is part of the @properties real estate brand that has grown into one of the top 10 brokerage firms in the nation with over $29 billion in annual sales volume. Named one of Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018, 2019, 2021, and a Best Places to Work in 2021, RLAH @properties is known as one of the fastest growing brokerages in the D.C. region.

Contact:

Jillian Whalen

864-567-1169

[email protected]com

SOURCE RLAH @properties