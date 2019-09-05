Over $94.8 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid in August, Surpassing $1 Billion Sold This Year

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com recently capped a successful month of sales, and in the process surpassed $1 billion in gross merchandise volume for 2019. The online auction platform reached this milestone during the month of August.

More than $94.8 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets were sold through HiBid during online-only and webcast auctions held throughout the month. Items sold included fine jewelry, antique tractors, coins, fine art, and restaurant equipment, among a wide range of other goods. An average of 355,000 bidders per day participated in the August auctions, bidding on 743,309 lots.

August HiBid.com Auction Stats

Gross Auction Proceeds: $94,827,459 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $150,960,766 (USD)

Lots Sold: 743,309

Online Only Auctions: 2,375

Webcast Auctions: 287

Average Bidders Per Day: 355,000

Average Bids Per Day: 560,000

Featured Auctions From August

Fine Watches & Jewelry Auction

Seller: Online Nashville Auctions

Date: August 5, 2019

Lots: 233

View Auction Items

Louisiana Cajun Fried Chicken Restaurant Equipment Auction

Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum

Date: August 15, 2019

Lots: 320

View Auction Items

Fine Jewelry & Antique Coin Auction

Seller: American Jewelry & Coin Auction LLC

Date: August 21, 2019

Lots: 316

View Auction Items

Fine Art, Sculpture, & Antiques Auction

Seller: Ashcroft and Moore LLC

Date: August 21, 2019

Lots: 253

View Auction Items

International Wholesale Jewelry Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Date: August 19, 2019

Lots: 428

View Auction Items

Antique Tractor Auction

Seller: Boyd's Auctions

Date: August 24, 2019

Lots: 205

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to find a local auctioneer.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex