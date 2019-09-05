Over $94.8 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid in August, Surpassing $1 Billion Sold This Year
Sep 05, 2019, 12:48 ET
OCALA, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com recently capped a successful month of sales, and in the process surpassed $1 billion in gross merchandise volume for 2019. The online auction platform reached this milestone during the month of August.
More than $94.8 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets were sold through HiBid during online-only and webcast auctions held throughout the month. Items sold included fine jewelry, antique tractors, coins, fine art, and restaurant equipment, among a wide range of other goods. An average of 355,000 bidders per day participated in the August auctions, bidding on 743,309 lots.
August HiBid.com Auction Stats
Gross Auction Proceeds: $94,827,459 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $150,960,766 (USD)
Lots Sold: 743,309
Online Only Auctions: 2,375
Webcast Auctions: 287
Average Bidders Per Day: 355,000
Average Bids Per Day: 560,000
Featured Auctions From August
Fine Watches & Jewelry Auction
Seller: Online Nashville Auctions
Date: August 5, 2019
Lots: 233
View Auction Items
Louisiana Cajun Fried Chicken Restaurant Equipment Auction
Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum
Date: August 15, 2019
Lots: 320
View Auction Items
Fine Jewelry & Antique Coin Auction
Seller: American Jewelry & Coin Auction LLC
Date: August 21, 2019
Lots: 316
View Auction Items
Fine Art, Sculpture, & Antiques Auction
Seller: Ashcroft and Moore LLC
Date: August 21, 2019
Lots: 253
View Auction Items
International Wholesale Jewelry Auction
Seller: Affordable Creations
Date: August 19, 2019
Lots: 428
View Auction Items
Antique Tractor Auction
Seller: Boyd's Auctions
Date: August 24, 2019
Lots: 205
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
