Over a Million Masks Sold

YORK, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Medical Sales, LLC, announced Monday they have surpassed one million mask sales last year, a bittersweet moment to celebrate during a difficult time.

"When we initially visualized Legacy, we were planning to focus on durable medical equipment. Then COVID happened, and we realized we could really help," said Jason Vogelsong, co-founder of the Pennsylvania-based company. We successfully shipped over one million masks throughout the United States last year."

"Our hope in starting this company was to effectively support the medical professionals who took care of me as a child in the ICU. I'm proud to say we are able to do that during such an important moment in our history."

The company offers a full line of personal protective and durable medical equipment, with customers large and small. "We cater to organizations of all sizes. When a partner organization called, we delivered."

Legacy plans to continue offer PPE, while also expanding its distribution of durable medical equipment (DME).

Along with more than doubling their employees, Legacy now also represents industry leaders like Medline, Zep Industries, Morrison Medical, Medegan Medical, Luca Medical and more. "We partner with the best so that our clients' supply chain is strong and consistent, and the quality is exceptional," Legacy co-founder Peter Collipp added.

Vogelsong credits Legacy's lack of excessive red tape as the main factor in their quick solutions for clients. "Many of the big companies were experiencing unprecedented demand, and they were struggling to deliver. We didn't have the excessive overhead so we could flex when those companies froze," he said.

"It's been the most challenging and fulfilling year of my career," said Peter Collipp, co-founder of Legacy. "When we envisioned this company, we couldn't have foreseen what was coming, nevermind selling one million masks. We've been able to make a real difference."

Legacy Medical Sales is a trusted medical device and supply company based in Pennsylvania. Founded in 2019, the company supports the community at all levels through medical devices and supplies provided to emergency personnel, medical facilities, and organizations across the country. Visit their site or call (800)446-7310 for more information.

