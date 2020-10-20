Over A Million Products On Sale During Banggood's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, is offering exclusive discounts for its global users during its 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, which will take place from 4pm (UTC+8) on November 10th to 4pm (UTC+8) on November 12th. Millions of vouchers and discounts up to 70% off will be up for grabs on over a million products across all of Banggood's product categories.

During the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, Banggood will launch the first-ever Banggood Official Recommendations list. The recommendations harness big data analytics and user behavior of Banggood's 66 million-strong user base, and incorporate dozens of indicators — such as historical sales, reviews and popular brands — to determine the best products for customers.

"Banggood boasts over 30 product categories and more than one million products. This means our customers benefit from more choice and variety, but we also know that it takes more time and effort to find the exact product for their needs. At Banggood, the core of our business is to provide the best user experience for our customers. We believe our Official Recommendations list accounts for the diverse array of considerations users take into account when purchasing a product and simplifies the decision-making process," said Qin Peng, Banggood Chief User Experience Officer.

In addition to offering a curated selection of product recommendations, the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival will also provide users with a more convenient and rich shopping experience. Banggood offers multilingual support across its website and APP to enable shoppers to browse and search for products, read product reviews, check their cart and place orders in their native language. Upon logging in, users are prompted to select their country or region and their preferred language. These preferences can be changed at any time in the user's account settings.

Banggood will also be hosting a Banggood Live event to celebrate the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. From October 28 onwards, Banggood will announce the celebrities and products that will be featured in the live stream. Users can then subscribe to various broadcasts based on their interests and product preferences, then stream Banggood Live directly via the website or APP during Singles' Day. During Banggood Live, users can watch demos, unboxing videos and real-time product impressions directly from the host in order to gain an in-depth understanding of the products they are interested in. Viewers will also receive exclusive coupons during the broadcast, which can be redeemed directly on the Banggood website or APP.

Last but not least, users can download and log in to the Banggood APP to receive exclusive coupons, view real-time discounts and product information, and easily shop anytime, anywhere.

From October 28, Banggood will release more details on the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival and the offers that will be available, as well as information on its Banggood Live events. All products will be available at the best price for a 48-hour period between 4pm (UTC+8) on November 10th to 4pm (UTC+8) on November 12th. Follow Banggood's official social media accounts for the latest updates.

