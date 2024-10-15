OVER A THIRD OF BUSINESS TRAVELERS LOSE UP TO A DAY OF PRODUCTIVITY ON TRIPS THROUGH BADLY PLANNED JOURNEYS

A report from global chauffeur services provider Blacklane looks at how the integration of premium experiences and business travel is essential for productivity

86% of survey participants claimed to lose at least one hour of productive time across their trip whereas almost half of C-level executives (45%) are losing between four and eight hours of productive work time

Boundaries between personal and professional lives are blurring - 9 out of ten business travelers merge work and leisure.

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As business travel bounces back, with the sector poised to hit a record spending high by year-end, a new report, "The Changing Face of Travel and Work", uncovers the impact that travel planning is having on business travelers' productivity. Blacklane, the premiere global chauffeur services provider, available in more than 50 countries, launched the report, determining changing business traveler habits across the US, UK and UAE.

Business traveller using a Blacklane

The report highlights how evolving business travel dynamics are increasingly focused on wellness and productivity, with premium amenities boosting overall performance. With the U.S. projected to be a leading market by the end of 2024 in business travel it is in the employers' best interest to prioritize their employees' productivity, wellness and safety when traveling.

Blacklane's report explores how the current approach to global business travel planning causes executives to lose productive work hours as a result of fragmented journeys: 86% of participants claimed to lose at least one hour of productive time across their trip once they had arrived at their destination as a result. Of that 86%, over a third (36%) reported losing between four and eight hours, equating to a full working day.

One of the most effective ways to alleviate business travel stress is by incorporating luxury experiences. Blacklane's report shows 51% of US business travelers would opt for luxury services, even at their own expense, as these upgrades are linked to productivity. In fact, 85% of US respondents agreed that luxury elements boost productivity, making premium travel options a smart investment for employers focused on improving well-being and efficiency. In order to enhance work productivity, up to 90% of business travelers are combining work and leisure, and are seeking out more premium experiences, such as traveling with a chauffeur.

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Founder at Blacklane, said: "This report highlights a significant shift in business travel, where enhancing comfort and ensuring safety is not just a perk, but essential for boosting productivity, especially among executives. Understanding these evolving expectations is crucial for the industry and businesses overall to better meet the needs of today's executive travelers. At Blacklane, we ensure that all our services, from airport transfers to in-city travel, deliver a higher quality of travel options which enables our guests to 'arrive' better, creating a seamless journey that directly increases overall wellbeing. Our high standards ensure that we are utilizing industry-leading experience to drive growth and innovation and offer outstanding services."

The Rise of Premium Experiences: A Key To Productivity

Over the past year, 59% of business travelers have noticed travel budget cuts with impacts like limited travel flexibility (41%), cramped seating (33%), and restricted luggage allowances (37%). These cuts have negatively affected productivity for 67% of travelers, rising to 68% for senior management and 81% for C-level execs. This highlights an opportunity for travelers to rethink their approach to optimize productivity on business trips.

The most sought-after premium amenities for business travelers include WiFi access for work on-the-go, business class flights, and private pre-booked chauffeurs for airport transfers and errands. Nine out of ten business travelers believe these upgrades would boost productivity and success.

Where Business Meets Leisure

The "bleisure" trend appears to be here to stay, with 90% reporting they have combined business and leisure while traveling for work. When asked what the attraction of such travel is, almost half (48%) said that it was because they want to explore the locations they visit for business.It might be that "bleisure" travel is another key to productivity, with the majority (54%) of participants believing that combining business and leisure makes them more productive, citing stress reduction and increased motivation as the main reasons.

"As business and leisure travel grow, luxury experiences are now essential for maintaining productivity and enhancing the overall travel experience", said Kyle Fackler, Head of Market Management Americas at Blacklane. "The 'corp-luxe' trend reflects a shift in priorities, with both employers and travelers recognizing that comfort and stress reduction are crucial for performance. This report highlights the increasing demand for Blacklane's premium services, making luxury a strategic investment in well-being and success."

Blacklane is dedicated to providing a high quality experience that meets the needs of its guests everywhere and ensures that they arrive better. With a mission to create true peace of mind for discerning travelers, Blacklane offers premium services worldwide, from airport transfers and City-to-City routes connecting metropolitan areas, to Chauffeur-by-the-hour and In-city mobility services. As one of the safest mobility services globally, Blacklane showcases 60% less incidents than taxi services.

For more information on Blacklane's research and information on their routes, please visit www.blacklane.com.

Notes to Editor: The survey was conducted by Censuswide in September 2024, across business travelers in the UK, US and UAE, with 1000 participants per market.

