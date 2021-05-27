Over Half a Million Lots Sold in HiBid Auctions Last Week, with Motorbikes, Memorabilia, and More Now Up for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers rely on the HiBid.com auction platform to find an incredible array of goods, from everyday household items to sprawling acreages, with hundreds of categories in between. Last week alone, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than 560,000 lots, generating nearly $48 million in gross auction proceeds from a total of 1,456 online-only and webcast auctions. Currently, antique cars and motorcycles, rare coins, collectible figurines, and real estate are among the thousands of lots up for bidding.

May 17th-23rd HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $47,836,913

Gross Merchandise Volume: $70,585,095

Lots Sold: 564,820

Online-Only Auctions: 1,362

Webcast Auctions: 94

Average Bidders Per Day: 953,300

Average Bids Per Day: 1.5 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

International Business Mogul Rare Coin Sale

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: May 19th-29th

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Items

Carolan Collector Estate Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Date: June 12th

Seller: Davis Corners Auction Service LLC

View Auction Items

Speedway Bikes & Memorabilia Auction 2021

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Date: June 13th

Seller: Manshed Auctions

View Auction Items

