Over Half a Million Lots Sold Last Week in HiBid Online-Only and Webcast Auctions

OCALA, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions held last week through HiBid.com brought in more than $42 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP), with over half a million lots sold. From April 19th through the 25th, 1.03 million bidders placed 1.76 million bids per day, on average, in a combined total of 1,442 online-only and webcast auctions. Items currently up for bidding on the site include luxury cars, motorcycles, antiques, collectibles, real estate, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

April 19th-25th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $42,211,166

Gross Merchandise Volume: $71,955,573

Lots Sold: 543,826

Online-Only Auctions: 1,351

Webcast Auctions: 91

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.03 million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.76 million

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

