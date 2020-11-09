Over half a million real estate agents turned to Lone Wolf Transactions for digital transaction management in 2020

Usage numbers reveal record technology adoption among agents, driven by customer expectations and the COVID-19 pandemic. Tweet this

"We're proud to provide Transactions (zipForm Edition) to so many MLSs and associations across the country," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "With this solution, real estate agents have simpler, faster, and completely digital transactions at their fingertips at a time when they need them the most. It's an honor to help real estate associations and professionals during this time, and to do our part to re-imagine the modern real estate experience."

In addition to these record usage numbers, Lone Wolf also announced it has signed contracts with several associations to provide Transactions (zipForm Edition) as a member benefit, including South Carolina AOR and Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess Multiple Listing Service. Both organizations offer the full Lone Wolf Association Cloud to their members, a new suite of solutions that boasts zipLogix Digital Ink® 2.0 (powered by Authentisign), zipForm Mobile, zipForm MLS-Connect, and the recently released Lone Wolf Marketplace, which features a wide range of integrations with real estate's leading tools and services for digital earnest deposits, advertising, title insurance orders, virtual showings, moving concierge services and more.

"We are so excited to bring this technology to our members," said Don Cummins, CEO of the Columbia Greene Northern Dutchess Multiple Listing Service. "Right now, a majority of our members still close deals with old-fashioned pen and paper, which has gotten understandably more difficult in recent months. After my experiences with Lone Wolf and with this technology, I knew it would be the right move for our members. It will have a huge impact on the way our members operate every day, especially in our current market."

"Our mission at Lone Wolf is to simplify real estate transactions for all," said Lisa Mihelcich, Chief Customer Officer at Lone Wolf. "From Transactions to eSignature to Marketplace, all of our Lone Wolf solutions work in tandem to improve the transaction experience for every single party involved—be it an agent, buyer, or seller. That's a major reason why we've seen such incredible adoption of the technology across the industry. With the entire suite, agents can work faster and more efficiently, and provide superior consumer service along the way."

Media Contact:

Nick Gaede | Industry Relations

E: [email protected]

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Stone Point Capital company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies

Related Links

http://www.lwolf.com

