Over Half of Employees Say Teleworking Increases Their Productivity

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (54%) of employees with the option to telework say they are most productive when they work outside a traditional office environment, such as at home, in a coffee shop, or in a coworking space, according to a new survey by Clutch, a leading B2B research, ratings, and reviews company.

Over two-thirds (68%) of workers surveyed work in a traditional office. However, higher productivity isn't the only reason employees prefer other workspace options. Over a quarter (26%) of employees who have telework flexibility say a better work-life balance is the top benefit of working outside the office.

Other benefits include flexible work hours (21%) and fewer distractions (18%). These benefits explain why workers not only think they're more productive when teleworking but also prefer to do so (62% would rather telework).

Experts say people also may feel more comfortable and effective outside the office because many offices are poorly designed and don't accommodate the needs of workers.

"We see a lot of offices that were designed to a trend but not to a client," said Scott Delano of Wright Heerema Architects. "Frequently, the decision-makers have a workflow so far removed from the people who are actually doing the work … so [decision-makers] have no idea what those people need to work."

Employees Like Coworking Spaces that Encourage Community, Creativity

Clutch's survey also identified trends related to coworking spaces, or places where a diverse group of people from different companies comes together to use the same space and resources.

Twenty-five percent (25%) of coworking space users surveyed say the main benefit of a coworking space is collaboration and creativity. By working alongside people they wouldn't normally encounter, coworking space members get fresh ideas and develop new relationships.

Networking and professional growth opportunities are other valued aspects of coworking spaces.

Veronica Kirin, an entrepreneur near Grand Rapids, Mich., joined a local coworking space called The Factory to hold meetings and meet other professionals. While she was a member, she often attended networking events held at The Factory to get to know new members.

"On rare occasions, I would receive a lead from a new attendee," said Kirin, speaking of events held at The Factory.

Coworking spaces are still a relatively new way to work, but as workspaces adjust to accommodate all the tasks now done online, coworking facilities represent another option to connect in person.

