Over Half of Gun Owners Favor New Laws Which Would Limit Assault Weapons, ValuePenguin.com Survey Finds

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most American gun owners want tougher legislation, and it's not just in the blue states. Both Republican gun owners and those who live in the South are more in favor of gun laws, especially laws pertaining to assault-style weapons. For some gun owners, this advocacy even trumps reservations about whether such laws would be constitutional.

ValuePenguin.com surveyed over 1,000 Americans who do and do not own guns, about their thoughts on gun control. The survey revealed that Americans are looking for some variation of gun control to help with recent gun violence and the prevention of future gun violence, and this belief goes across political affiliation, gender, and gun ownership status.

Key Findings

Gun Owners Support Gun Control: Around 85% of all gun owners surveyed support mandatory background checks on people purchasing a gun. Many gun owners even went on to offer support for even stricter measures.

Around 85% of all gun owners surveyed support mandatory background checks on people purchasing a gun. Many gun owners even went on to offer support for even stricter measures. Over Half Of the Respondents Support an Assault Weapons Ban: Furthermore, almost 60% of gun owners would still support a buyback of assault-style weapons, even if they have doubts about the constitutionality of such a measure.

Furthermore, almost 60% of gun owners would still support a buyback of assault-style weapons, even if they have doubts about the constitutionality of such a measure. Republican and Southern gun owners join the nationwide majority in support of new gun laws: 91% of Republicans are in favor of mandatory background checks, and over 50% support an assault weapons ban, and a mandatory buyback of assault-style weapons. Additionally, over half of the survey's respondents from the south and southwest were in favor of new gun laws.

91% of Republicans are in favor of mandatory background checks, and over 50% support an assault weapons ban, and a mandatory buyback of assault-style weapons. Additionally, over half of the survey's respondents from the south and southwest were in favor of new gun laws. Gun Owners Haven't Considered the Financial Implications of Ownership or New Laws: Over half of the gun owners we surveyed say they don't have any insurance on their guns, and were not aware than their homeowners insurance policies provided about $2,500 in protection for their guns. Furthermore, over half of the gun owners surveyed owned insured firearms that will will not receive any insurance compensation if they give them up in a mandatory buyback.

With gun control taking center stage in political discourse, and the latest Supreme Court ruling allowing the families of Sandy Hook victims to sue the gun manufacturer Remington, ValuePenguin.com commissioned Qualtrics to survey 1,020 Americans — 411 of whom have a gun in their household—and understand what the average American thinks about the issue. The survey was fielded in October 2019.

