Over Past Decade, Tornadoes Caused an Average of $2.5 Million in Damages per Storm Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April kicks off what is typically the three most active months of the year for tornadoes in the United States, and tornado territory extends well beyond the Great Plains, as recent outbreaks have made clear. But where did Tornadoes cause the biggest financial devastation over the past decade? According to a new report from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree , Tornadoes resulted in $2.5 million in property damage per storm from 2010 through 2020, but FEMA's records show that just two states received nearly 50% of the agency's disaster relief funds during this period, with unlikely Massachusetts leading the way. Here are the key findings from this report:

Tornadoes caused more than $2.5 million in property damage per storm and resulted in nearly 1,000 fatalities . From 2010 to 2020, a total of 5,710 tornadoes spawned across every state but Alaska . Combined, tornadoes destroyed more than $14.1 billion in property and crops across the 48 states that had damages

. From 2010 to 2020, a total of 5,710 tornadoes spawned across every state but . Combined, tornadoes destroyed more than in property and crops across the 48 states that had damages Tornadoes in Alabama , Texas , Mississippi and Illinois dealt out more than $1 billion in damages. These states saw 1,167 storms from 2010 to 2020 — one-fifth of the country's total. Notably, while Ohio , Tennessee , Georgia and North Carolina had fewer storms, the economic devastation from each twister was steeper. While an average of 149 tornadoes touched down in these states from 2010 to 2020, they caused an average of nearly $696.4 million in damage.

These states saw 1,167 storms from 2010 to 2020 — one-fifth of the country's total. Notably, while , , and had fewer storms, the economic devastation from each twister was steeper. While an average of 149 tornadoes touched down in these states from 2010 to 2020, they caused an average of nearly in damage. There were only 16 disaster declarations that led to federally backed disaster relief from FEMA from 2010-2020, despite there being a total of 5,710 tornadoes in that time period . Since 2010, FEMA has allocated $359,768,106 in public assistance to states that have been hit by strong tornadoes — or $22,485,507 per disaster that required federal assistance.

despite there being a total of 5,710 tornadoes in that time period Since 2010, FEMA has allocated in public assistance to states that have been hit by strong tornadoes — or per disaster that required federal assistance. Surprisingly, the state that most depended on FEMA funds was not in Tornado Alley. A severe outbreak in 2011 resulted in Massachusetts receiving more than $100 million in FEMA money — 28% of the total amount that the agency dedicated to after-storm responses from 2010-2020. Oklahoma , which ranked 2nd, received 21% of the public assistance funding in the same period.

According to Andrew Hurst, Insurance Data analyst at ValuePenguin.com, "While FEMA does provide funds after disasters to help Americans recover from the devastation, homeowners should not depend on FEMA funding as their back-up plan. The agency only made 16 declarations for twisters in the past ten years — while there were more than 5,000 recorded tornadoes in the same time period." Andrew adds, "If you are preparing for the upcoming Tornado season, double-check your home insurance coverage - and make sure your insurance will allow you to recover completely after a storm. While most homeowners can be assured that their rates won't rise precipitously after a tornado, if you aren't adequately insured, you may face hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage you may need to pay out of pocket."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/damage-caused-by-tornadoes

ValuePenguin.com collected Tornado data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information, and data on the states that received federal funds after a tornado from OpenFEMA. ValuePenguin analysts also looked at insurer filings over the past decade to understand how tornadoes impacted homeowners insurance premiums in affected states.

The Most Tornado-Prone States in America State Storms Total Damages Deaths Texas 513 $1,680,406,750 35 Kansas 290 $592,861,900 4 Florida 261 $103,238,400 3 Illinois 247 $1,417,129,000 23 Oklahoma 216 $188,914,500 69 Missouri 216 $674,986,150 174 Louisiana 215 $470,875,700 16 Mississippi 211 $1,465,197,100 94 Minnesota 208 $212,086,500 5 Colorado 205 $2,753,000 0 Iowa 204 $407,948,300 4 Nebraska 202 $105,584,000 2 Alabama 196 $1,901,707,700 284 Arkansas 173 $916,164,000 40 Georgia 162 $661,254,000 42 North Carolina 157 $617,775,500 29 Indiana 151 $99,061,500 14 Pennsylvania 146 $42,081,500 0 Kentucky 144 $202,820,000 23 Ohio 139 $780,965,500 12 Wisconsin 139 $171,458,700 2 Tennessee 136 $725,434,000 70 North Dakota 131 $32,666,000 2 South Dakota 120 $28,119,500 1 South Carolina 110 $137,254,500 12 Michigan 86 $111,818,500 1 Virginia 81 $125,735,000 11 Wyoming 73 $954,000 0 New York 70 $57,570,000 6 California 70 $26,084,600 0 New Mexico 69 $5,977,500 0 Montana 52 $33,056,500 2 Maryland 52 $7,732,500 2 Arizona 37 $2,675,000 0 Idaho 25 $37,500 0 West Virginia 24 $5,644,000 1 Connecticut 21 $9,772,000 0 Washington 21 $1,900,000 0 New Jersey 20 $592,000 0 Maine 20 $2,000 0 Oregon 19 $2,784,700 0 Massachusetts 18 $243,463,300 3 Nevada 15 $2,000 0 New Hampshire 13 $5,000 0 Utah 11 $2,335,000 0 Delaware 9 $450,000 0 Vermont 5 $70,000 0 Rhode Island 3 $1,055,000 0 Hawaii 3 $0 0 District of Columbia 1 $0 0 Alaska 0 $0 0

