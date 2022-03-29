Over Sixty Percent of Women Said a Manager, Leader, or Colleague Impacted Their Workplace Confidence, Finds New Women's Confidence Study

The 2022 report explores intrinsic and organizational influencers of women's workplace confidence, behaviors resulting from diminished confidence, why women leave companies, and what they are missing – and need most – from organizations to increase confidence, make valuable contributions, and thrive.

"The report highlights the reality that confidence isn't a buzzword for women – it directly influences their engagement, productivity, and retention in organizations," said Velera Wilson, founder of Positive Identity, the organization leading the study. "Particularly now during the Great Resignation and Reshuffle era, women are choosing organizations that will help them grow – the study provides insight what organizations can do to support and retain female talent."

The study's findings show:

Over sixty percent of women said a manager, leader, or colleague impacted their workplace confidence – themes included microaggression, gaslighting, devaluing contributions, exclusion, and bias

The report provides direct insight into ways organizations can implement strategies and programs to retain their female talent in this highly competitive job market.

To discuss the broader implications of the data and the impact of workplace confidence on women, contact: [email protected] or www.velerawilson.com

