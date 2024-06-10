Over-the-Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market size is set to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2024-2028, Growing aging population globally boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global over-the-counter (OTC) analgesics market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.98% during the forecast period. Growing aging population globally is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing number of launches of otc analgesics. However, growing number of product recalls poses a challenge. Key market players include AKUMS, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., Cipla Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Medterra CBD, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Weefsel Pharma.

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7200.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled AKUMS, AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., Cipla Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Endo International Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Medterra CBD, Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Weefsel Pharma

Market Driver

The OTC analgesics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for effective and well-tolerated medications. Vendors are launching new products with regulatory approvals to expand their offerings and increase sales. Notable examples include GlaxoSmithKline's Voltaren Arthritis Pain and Perrigo Company PLC's acetaminophen and ibuprofen tablets. Bayer's introduction of Iberogast, a plant-based digestive relief product, also highlights the market's expansion. These product launches and approvals are driving the growth of the global OTC analgesics market.

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) market for analgesics is experiencing significant growth. Products such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen are in high demand due to their effectiveness in treating pain and inflammation. The sector is seeing an increase in demand for muscle relaxants, headache medicines, and topical analgesics. Self-care is a trending topic, and consumers are turning to OTC medicines for their health needs.

The market is competitive, with various manufacturers offering different formulations and brands. The sector is also witnessing innovation, with new products and delivery systems being introduced regularly. Overall, the OTC analgesics market is thriving, driven by consumer demand and advancements in technology.

Market Challenges

• The OTC analgesics market can be affected by product recalls due to regulatory non-compliance. In April 2020, Pfizer Inc. voluntarily recalled certain Advil lots due to missing US FDA-mandated warnings on product labels. This omission included risks of heart failure and symptoms of cardiovascular or cerebrovascular events. Recalls shield consumers from subpar products and hinder market growth.

• The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesics market faces several challenges. Prescription and physical requirements for some pain relievers are shifting to over-the-counter, making competition fierce. Physicians and headsaches, arthritis, and backaches are common indications for OTC analgesics. However, chronic pain treatment requires long-term use, leading to concerns about drug dependence and side effects.

• Additionally, the market is saturated with various brands and types, making consumer choice challenging. Regulatory compliance, pricing pressures, and increasing competition from alternative therapies further complicate matters. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow due to the increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions and the convenience of OTC options.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Internal

1.2 External Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Internal- The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market caters to the demand for pain relief medications. Major players include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Novartis. These companies manufacture and distribute popular brands such as Tylenol, Advil, and Aleve. Consumers purchase these products directly from retailers without a prescription. Market growth is driven by increasing prevalence of pain conditions and consumer preference for self-medication. OTC Analgesics are essential medicines, providing relief to millions worldwide.

Research Analysis

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market encompasses a wide range of medications used to manage various types of pain, including fever, headaches, and joint pains. These analgesics can be classified into internal OTC drugs like Acetaminophen and Tylenol, and external OTC drugs such as topical analgesics. The market caters to diverse populations, including the geriatric population dealing with chronic pain and pregnant women.

The distribution of these pain medicines extends to hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Salicylates, and Aspirin are common types of analgesics in this market. Self-care and self-medication are essential aspects of the OTC analgesics market, with pain management programs playing a crucial role in addressing the needs of the ageing population. Off-label drugs may also be used for pain management within this market.

Market Research Overview

The Over-The-Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market encompasses a wide range of medications used to alleviate pain and fever. These products include capsules, tablets, liquids, gels, and topical ointments. The market is segmented based on types such as Acetaminophen, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, and Naproxen. The market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising health awareness.

The market is also influenced by trends like rising demand for natural and herbal products, and increasing preference for convenient dosage forms. The market faces challenges such as counterfeit products, stringent regulations, and increasing competition. The future outlook of the market is promising due to the growing demand for pain management solutions and the development of innovative products.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Internal



External

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

