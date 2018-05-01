LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Global millimetre waves (MMW) are extremely high-frequency electromagnetic waves within the range of 30GHz to 300 GHz frequency.Factors like wide smartphone ownership, heavy data traffic and growing interest in the latest MMW technique is driving the market demand for millimetre wave technology.



Over the forecast period of 2018-2026, the global millimetre wave (MMW) technology market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 31.24%.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Segmentation of the Global Millimeter Wave Technology market is done on the basis of frequency brands, product and service, components, license type and applications.The frequency band ranges between 30 GHz and 57 GHz, 57 GHz and 86 GHz and 86 GHz and 300 GHz.



The market provides products and services like offering Scanner systems, Telecommunication equipment and Radar & satellite communication systems.The components of this market include antennas and transceiver components, communication and networking components, frequency sources and related components, imaging components, sensors and controllers, RF and radio components, interface components, power and battery components.



Market by license type is light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, fully licensed frequency. The applications for this market include consumer & commercial, mobile & telecommunication, healthcare, automotive and transportation, industrial, military, defence, and aerospace, and imaging.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global millimetre wave technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.The North America MMW market reigns the global scene.



Huge funding for 5G infrastructure and increasing licensing of millimetre frequency band is driving the market growth for this region.On the other hand, the Asia Pacific millimetre wave technology market is forecasted to progress with the highest CAGR.



The APAC market is propelled by high data consumption in the region, which has created an increased demand for efficient wireless backhaul.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Eminent market companies include Bridgewave Communications Inc, Aviat Networks Inc, E-Band Communications Llc, Fujitsu Limited, Farran Technology Ltd, Keysight Technologies Inc, Millitech Inc. (Acquired By Smith Group), Lightpointe Communications Inc, NEC Corporation, Quinstar Technology Inc, Proxim Wireless Corporation (Acquired By Terabeam), Sage Millimetre, Sivers Ima, Siklu Communication Ltd, and Trex Enterprises Corporation.



