Over the Rainbow for Rosy

This has placed great strain on bar owners, employees, and, especially, independent vendors like Rosales Gil, whose business depends upon the bar business, but who does not qualify for any government assistance because of her immigration status. Rosales Gil is a single mother of two, a Guatemalan immigrant, and the sole provider for her entire family.

A GoFundMe account was set up by DJs Victor Rodriguez and Jerren Ronald to support Rosy.

"We really wanted to contribute and help out someone who has been a great ally to the LGBTQ+ community," said Ruby De Fresno, owner of the Faultline Bar. "My parents, like Rosy, arrived in this country as undocumented immigrants. I am familiar with her struggle," she added.

The Faultline also presented Rosales Gil with its "Over the Rainbow" award. "We feel it is important to recognize Rosy for being such a great ally," noted De Fresno. "This is about raising awareness for those in need during these unprecedented times," De Fresno remarked.

Rosales Gil started vending by herself on the Metro Red Line in Hollywood. Her presence was not welcomed by authorities. Eventually, she set up her stand on the sidewalk outside of the storied Faultline Bar in Silver Lake. Religious and from a country where gay culture is suppressed, Rosales Gil became a fixture in LGTBQ+ nightlife with her quick wit, love for people, and ready smile while serving street food to those she now considers an extended family.

The Faultline Bar is an iconic gay venue located in Los Angeles which has been in business for 27 years.

Contact:

Ruby De Fresno

Owner, Faultline Bar

Phone: (424) 333-0173

Email: [email protected]

Link to GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/97k5gy-rosy-needs-your-help

SOURCE Faultline Bar

