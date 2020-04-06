Over-the-Top (OTT) Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - Insights Into Smartphones, Smart TV's, Laptops Desktops & Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Boxes, and Others
The global Over the Top (OTT) market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025.
The growing media and entertainment industry, along with the rising sales of smart computing devices across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of OTT services and high-quality streaming content over devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart televisions, computers and tablets, is further contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices offering OTT media services provide higher portability, convenience, accessibility and connectivity.
Furthermore, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. Service providers are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to analyze users' preferences and offer them customized content. This improves the overall experience of the user, thus favoring the adoption rates of OTT. Additionally, significant developments in the communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of high-speed internet across emerging nations, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.
Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and increasing consumer expenditure on entertainment and related services, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon, Eros International, Google Inc., Hulu, IBM, Limelight Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Nimbuzz, Star India, Tencent, Telstra, The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo!, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global over the top market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the platform type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the content type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the revenue model?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global over the top market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
