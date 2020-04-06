Over-the-Top (OTT) Industry Outlook 2020-2025 - Insights Into Smartphones, Smart TV's, Laptops Desktops & Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Boxes, and Others

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Over-the-Top (OTT) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Over the Top (OTT) market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2020-2025.



The growing media and entertainment industry, along with the rising sales of smart computing devices across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of OTT services and high-quality streaming content over devices, such as smartphones, laptops, smart televisions, computers and tablets, is further contributing to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used cables and satellite television sets, devices offering OTT media services provide higher portability, convenience, accessibility and connectivity.



Furthermore, the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) by OTT service providers is also providing a boost to the market growth. Service providers are increasingly utilizing advanced technologies to analyze users' preferences and offer them customized content. This improves the overall experience of the user, thus favoring the adoption rates of OTT. Additionally, significant developments in the communication infrastructure and increasing penetration of high-speed internet across emerging nations, are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and increasing consumer expenditure on entertainment and related services, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amazon, Eros International, Google Inc., Hulu, IBM, Limelight Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Nimbuzz, Star India, Tencent, Telstra, The Walt Disney Company, Yahoo!, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global over the top market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the content type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the revenue model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global over the top market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Over the Top Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.2 Services



7 Market Breakup by Platform Type

7.1 Smartphones

7.2 Smart TV's

7.3 Laptops Desktops and Tablets

7.4 Gaming Consoles

7.5 Set-Top Boxes

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

8.1 Cloud

8.2 On-Premise



9 Market Breakup by Content Type

9.1 Voice Over IP

9.2 Text and Images

9.3 Video

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Revenue Model

10.1 Subscription

10.2 Procurement

10.3 Rental

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Service Type

11.1 Consulting

11.2 Installation and Maintenance

11.3 Training and Support

11.4 Managed Services



12 Market Breakup by Vertical

12.1 Media & Entertainment

12.2 Education & Training

12.3 Health & Fitness

12.4 IT & Telecom

12.5 E-Commerce

12.6 BFSI

12.7 Government

12.8 Others



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.4 Latin America

13.5 Middle East and Africa



14 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Strengths

14.3 Weaknesses

14.4 Opportunities

14.5 Threats



15 Value Chain Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Inbound Logistics

15.3 Operations

15.4 Outbound Logistics

15.5 Marketing and Sales

15.6 Services



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Overview

16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.4 Degree of Competition

16.5 Threat of New Entrants

16.6 Threat of Substitutes



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Amazon

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.1.3 Financials

17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.2 Eros International

17.3.3 Facebook Inc.

17.3.4 Google Inc.

17.3.5 Hulu

17.3.6 IBM

17.3.7 Limelight Networks

17.3.8 Microsoft Corporation

17.3.9 Netflix

17.3.10 Nimbuzz

17.3.11 Star India

17.3.12 Tencent

17.3.13 Telstra

17.3.14 The Walt Disney Company

17.3.15 Yahoo!



