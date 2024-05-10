Over The Top (OTT) Market size is set to grow by USD 439.12 bn from 2023-2027, growing preference for cloud streaming services to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global over the top (ott) market size is estimated to grow by USD 439.12 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 439.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global

Market Driver

The market trend is the increasing prevalence of partnerships and acquisitions.

This trend coincides with the market's growth driven by rising demand for audio and video OTT content.

Companies are strategically forming partnerships to leverage the growing demand for OTT content, aiming to gain a competitive advantage and expand their customer base.

Significant partnerships and acquisitions include:

Amazon Prime Video's launch of its channels vertical in India in September 2021 , collaborating with eight other subscription-based OTT video streaming players. This initiative enables Prime Video Channels to offer a diverse range of content from various platforms, including movies, documentaries, short films, and lifestyle content.

In September 2021, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) merged in the Indian OTT space to enhance profitability and market share across South Asia .

. These partnerships and acquisitions facilitate access to new digital audio and video content, driving market growth in the forecast period.

Overall, these factors contribute to the market's ongoing expansion.

Market Challenges

Illegal downloading and piracy pose significant obstacles to market growth.

Piracy presents a major challenge globally, impacting subscriptions on a wide scale.

While some European countries have piracy laws in place, others lack stringent regulations.

Copyright infringement is widespread in countries such as Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Latvia, and Bulgaria.

Switzerland's laws offer protection to torrent users but prohibit file uploading.

The transition to digital music and the widespread availability of online content have exacerbated piracy challenges.

The absence of digital piracy laws in numerous countries and the utilization of VPNs exacerbate the issue.

Canada, Brazil, and India grapple with substantial piracy issues, leading to revenue losses for broadcasters and original streaming services.

Despite existing copyright laws, piracy persists due to various circumvention techniques.

Segment Overview

This over the top (ott) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Content Type 1.1 Video

1.2 Text and /Images

1.3 VoIP

1.4 Music streaming Device 2.1 Smartphones and Tablet

2.2 Laptop and Desktop

2.3 Smart TV Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Video-

The video segment experienced remarkable growth, reaching USD 60.25 billion in 2017 and continuing to ascend until 2021. The surge in smart device adoption, notably smartphones and tablets, has been a key driver for video content demand. Additionally, investments in 4G networks and preparations for the imminent 5G network have heightened the need for video content. The forthcoming 5G network promises superior performance, featuring faster data rates, reduced latency, and increased traffic capacity, facilitating seamless video content downloading and streaming on mobile devices. Consequently, there has been a significant uptick in video-on-demand subscriptions, further bolstering the global market's growth trajectory.

Market Research Overview:

The Over-the-Top (OTT) market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by the rising demand for media content delivered via alternative channels to traditional cable and satellite television. OTT platforms offer on-demand access to a wide array of content, granting consumers greater flexibility compared to conventional TV services. With competitive subscription rates and improved user experience, OTT services are revolutionizing home entertainment. These platforms boast diverse online content, including local programming and podcasts, with streaming licenses enabling accessibility across various OTT devices. Furthermore, OTT providers employ social media marketing strategies to deliver personalized content recommendations and attract users, highlighting tailored genre selections and flexible packaging options.

The market continues to thrive, offering consumers a plethora of options for accessing TV shows, live events, and original programming through online platforms. As consumers shift away from traditional viewing methods, the appeal of diverse film and television content on OTT services grows, facilitated by high-speed internet connections. Unlike traditional cable or satellite providers, OTT adoption allows users to narrow down genre preferences and select flexible viewing packages for on-demand content. Content creators are exploring innovative business models to monetize their offerings through subscription fees, while technological advancements such as faster internet speeds and smart TV integration enhance playback experiences and minimize buffering times for high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) content across broadband and 4G/5G mobile networks.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Content Type

Video



Text And /Images



VoIP



Music Streaming

Device

Smartphones And Tablet



Laptop And Desktop



Smart TV

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

