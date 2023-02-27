Over the top (OTT) market size to grow by USD 439.12 billion between 2022 and 2027; APAC will account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

Feb 27, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The over the top (OTT) market size is projected to grow by USD 439.12 billion between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. For insights on growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 - Request a Sample Report
Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our over the top (OTT) market report covers the following areas:
- Over the top (OTT) Market size
- Over the top (OTT) Market trends
- Over the top (OTT) Market industry analysis
Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The over the top (OTT) market is segmented as below:
- Content Type
- Video
- Text and images
- VoIP
- Music streaming
The market growth in the video segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing availability of video content and the growing popularity of international TV series are driving the growth of the segment.
- Device
- Smartphones and Tablet
- Laptop and Desktop
- Smart TV
The smartphones and tablet segment will generate significant growth opportunities for market players. The increased penetration of mobile devices and the availability and affordability of Internet services worldwide are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
APAC will account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the major market players such as Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Apple, Home Box Office, Roku, IndieFlix, Vudu, and Hulu. Many streaming service providers are collaborating with smart speaker manufacturers to integrate audio and video streaming services into their systems. In addition, the continuous focus on innovation and enhancing customer experience are driving the growth of the over the top market in North America.
For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic & forecast 2017 to 2021, 2022 to 2027 – Download a Sample Report
Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the over the top (OTT) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the over the top (OTT) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global are some of the major market participants.
Although the Growing preference for cloud streaming services will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing threat of cyberattacks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Over The Top (OTT) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Over the top (OTT) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Over the top (OTT) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the Over the top (OTT) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Over the top (OTT) market vendors
|
Over The Top (OTT) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
174
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.85%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 439.12 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
21.42
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Paramount Global
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Content Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global Over the top (OTT) market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Over the top (OTT) market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Content Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Content Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Device Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Content Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Content Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Content Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Content Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Content Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Content Type
- 6.3 Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Video - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Video - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Video - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Text and images - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Text and images - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Text and images - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Text and images - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Text and images - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 VoIP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on VoIP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on VoIP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on VoIP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on VoIP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Music streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Music streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Music streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Content Type
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Content Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Device
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Device
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Device
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Device
- 7.3 Smartphones and tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Smartphones and tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Smartphones and tablet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Smartphones and tablet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Smartphones and tablet - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Laptop and desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Laptop and desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Laptop and desktop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Laptop and desktop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Laptop and desktop - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Smart TV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Smart TV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Device
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Device ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 8x8 Inc.
- Exhibit 120: 8x8 Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: 8x8 Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: 8x8 Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Comcast Corp.
- Exhibit 138: Comcast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Comcast Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Comcast Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Deezer SA
- Exhibit 143: Deezer SA - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Deezer SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Deezer SA - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Deezer SA - Key offerings
- 12.9 Indieflix Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Indieflix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Indieflix Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Indieflix Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 150: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Netflix Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Netflix Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Netflix Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Netflix Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Paramount Global
- Exhibit 158: Paramount Global - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Paramount Global - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Paramount Global - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Paramount Global - Segment focus
- 12.13 Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 162: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Sony Group Corp.
- Exhibit 166: Sony Group Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Sony Group Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Spotify Technology SA
- Exhibit 171: Spotify Technology SA - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Spotify Technology SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Spotify Technology SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 174: Spotify Technology SA - Segment focus
- 12.16 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 175: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 177: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 178: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 The Walt Disney Co.
- Exhibit 179: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 180: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 181: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 182: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 186: Research methodology
- Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 188: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations
