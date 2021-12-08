Over The Top (OTT) Market to Grow by USD 314.65 billion | Growing Preference for Cloud Streaming Services to Drive Growth | Technavio

The over-the-top (OTT) market is expected to grow by USD 314.65 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 22.58% during this period. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 25.36%.

Are you looking for customized information related to the over-the-top (OTT) market? Speak to Our Analyst Now

Regional Analysis

34% of the growth will originate from North America .

of the growth will originate from . The US and Canada are the key countries for the over-the-top (OTT) Market in North America .

are the key countries for the over-the-top (OTT) Market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

View Our Free Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market

Notes:

The over-the-top (OTT) market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 22.58% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The over-the-top (OTT) market is segmented by type (video, text and images, VoIP, and music streaming) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA, and The Walt Disney Co.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Music on Demand Market: The music on-demand market has been segmented by end-user (individual users and commercial users), type (music streaming and radio on demand), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The music on-demand market has been segmented by end-user (individual users and commercial users), type (music streaming and radio on demand), and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). VR in Gaming Market: The VR in gaming market has been segmented by component (hardware and software), application (consoles, PCs, and mobile devices), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Over The Top (OTT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 22.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 314.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA, and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio