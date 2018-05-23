Over the Top Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Global OTT Services Market – Overview
OTT services are delivered over internet service provider's channel, however they have no involvement of any sort in planning or provisioning the service.As these services are directly offered to consumers 'over the top' of internet service provider's network, they are called as over the top services.
Smartphone penetration and affordable high speed mobile internet packages are the major drivers for the OTT service market.The compatibility of the smart devices with these OTT services have made it possible to access them from anywhere and at any time.
The report covers all the key developments and technologies that plays a significant role in OTT services market progress during that period. The study provides a complete perspective on the OTT services market's growth during the forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
The market overview of the report determines the major market trends and the developments in the recent years.It also includes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that encourage the current position and future prospects of the OTT market.
Service and segment definitions help in understanding different types of OTT services which are incorporated in the report.A market attractiveness analysis has also been offered for every geographic region in the report to give an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario of the global OTT services market.
In addition, the report provides a synopsis of the various strategies of key players present in the market.
Global OTT Services Market: Segmentations
The report segments the global OTT services market on the basis of business model such as premium and subscriptions, adware and e-commerce.By application, the market has been classified into communication, e-services, media content, and cloud services.
The media content is further classifies into audio/video, gaming and web content.By End-use Vertical, the market is segmented into personal and commercial.
The commercial segment is further sub segmented into healthcare, IT, ecommerce, education, media and entertainment and others that includes Manufacturing, Energy and Transportation. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the OTT services market and organizes it into several levels, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.
Global OTT Services Market: Research Methodology
The OTT services market estimates are the outcome of our thorough secondary research and in-house expert panel reviews.These market calculations have been evaluated by taking into account the effect of several political, technological, economic, legal and social factors besides the current market dynamics disturbing the OTT services market's development.
On the basis of country, North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Europe market is divided into U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. South American region comprises of Brazil and Rest of South America. Similarly, Middle East and Africa has been segmented into GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. This report provides regional key trends and key findings for the OTT services in the particular geographies. Also, the report provides insights related to the policies and regulations according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. Additionally, Porter's Five Forces analysis describes the aspects that are affecting the OTT services market at present.
Companies Profiled in Business Report
Facebook, Inc., Twitter Inc., LinkedIn Corporation, Netflix, Inc., Google, Inc., Skype (Microsoft Corporation),Amazon Inc., Apple, Inc., Rakuten, Inc., Evernote Corporation, Dropbox, Inc., Hulu, LLC. Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd are some of the major players in the global OTT services market that has been described in this study. Information such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information relating to these companies have been accordingly provided as a portion of company profiling.
Segmentations of the OTT Services market:
By Business Model
Premium and Subscriptions
Adware
E-commerce
By Application
Communication
E-Services
Media Content
Audio/Video
Gaming
Web Content
Cloud services
By End Use
Personal
Commercial
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Ecommerce
IT
Education
Others (Manufacturing, Energy and Transportation)
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
