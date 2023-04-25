Over Twenty-Five Percent of The New York Times 100 Best Restaurants Use Tripleseat

Tripleseat is honored to work with so many award-winning restaurants

CONCORD, Mass., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are more than 23,000 restaurants in New York City, but only a select few earn the status of the New York Times' best restaurants. From delicious food, inviting atmospheres, and fabulous service, the 100 restaurants named to the New York Times' list , "The 100 Best Restaurants in New York City 2023," should be proud of the experience they offer. Tripleseat is honored to work with so many award-winning restaurants, and we're celebrating the customers who were named.

Tripleseat

Over 25% of the top 100 restaurants in The New York Times best restaurants like Aquavit, Daniel, Jean Georges, Gramercy Tavern, Le Bernardin, and Gage & Tollner, to name a few, use Tripleseat to manage their event and catering business.

"As a technology partner to some of the most esteemed restaurants in New York City, we are thrilled to see so many of our customers recognized by the New York Times' list of the 100 best restaurants. Tripleseat is proud to provide the tools and support that help these venues deliver exceptional events and experiences to their guests," said Jonathan Morse, CEO and Founder of Tripleseat.

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a catering and event management platform used by more than 15,000 venues each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped venues book over 10 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about Tripleseat or to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com .

Let's Connect:

