Over Two Million Pass-By Defenshield's Ballistic Protective Equipment Every Day

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defenshield Inc®, a veteran-owned, global leader in ballistic protective equipment and tactical solutions, announced today that an estimated 2.2 million persons pass-by its equipment every day.

"I was thrilled to see the latest walk-by estimate as customers continue deploying our equipment world-wide in support of their anti-terror, force protection, and physical security requirements," said Collins White, President, Defenshield. "Our company began by designing Mobile Defensive Fighting Positions for use at airports after 9/11 and now takes great pride in delivering the most trusted, combat tested ballistic protective equipment available today to U.S. Government and private sector customers around the world."

"We are honored and humbled to be protecting critical personnel and infrastructure that make our great way of life possible," concluded White.

Defenshield's equipment is deployed at over 400 critical U.S government and private sector locations including the Pentagon, Department of State, all four branches of the military, 15 nuclear power plants, 16 commercial airports, that include Reagan National, JFK, LaGuardia, Newark and BWI. and numerous law enforcement agencies from the Los Angeles Police Department to NYPD.

Defenshield is a veteran-owned, SBA-certified small business, specializing in the engineering and development of the most capable NIJ and US Department of State certified bullet, blast, and fragment resistant equipment and furniture in the global market. Uses include entry control and access points, active shooter prevention and interdiction, hostage negotiations, personnel protection, diplomatic and VIP security, over-watch positions and the immediate establishment of security checkpoints whenever and wherever a higher level of personal protection is necessary.

Defenshield's patented products are currently available through the GSA Schedule (07F-5660P) to all Federal, State and Municipal agencies. Non-governmental customers should contact Defenshield directly.

Defenshield Product information, customer list, testimonials, ballistic data, photographs and video footage are available online at: www.defenshield.com and https://www.facebook.com/Defenshield/

Media Contact:

Brandon Patty

(904) 679-3942

229195@email4pr.com

SOURCE Defenshield Inc

Related Links

https://defenshield.com

