Over Two-Thirds of Shoppers Notice OOH Ads Enroute to Retailers, According to Research from OAAA & Morning Consult

1/3 of consumers are persuaded by influencers to make a purchase

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows that out of home (OOH) advertising is capturing the attention of U.S. adults whenever they are heading to a store. Over two-thirds (68%) say that they notice OOH ads while enroute to retailers and the same number state that they notice those very close to or right outside a store. Multicultural consumers are even more likely to notice OOH while on shopping excursions (Black: 78%, Hispanic: 76%, Asian: 73%). These are some of the key findings from "OOH Impact: Retail & Influencer Marketing," a survey from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) and Morning Consult.

Highlighting OOH's ability to influence buying behavior, the research shows 42 percent of consumers reporting that OOH ads directly impact their in-person shopping decisions. Once inside a store, three-fourths of adults (75%) notice OOH ads, with higher rates among adults 30-44 (81%), those making over $100K (81%), and consumers with a post-grad degree (85%).

Among adults who find OOH impactful, the ad messages that have the most influence on how much they purchase at a store are: buy one get one free, discount/promo codes, and free shipping or delivery. In particular, Hispanic adults over-index against all adults on the impact of free shipping or delivery on how much they purchase.

"OOH offers brands a significant opportunity to reach and influence shoppers," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "From the drive to a retailer, to the walk down a store aisle, this research confirms out of home advertising's ability to directly impact in-person purchases."

Focusing specifically on which retail categories would be most likely to benefit from leveraging OOH locations in close proximity to retail stores, the research shows that the most common items adults shop for in-person are:

Groceries

Household supplies

Restaurants/fast food meals

Drug store OTC items/prescriptions

Clothes

Currently, more than half of all adults (52%) report that they shop for groceries in-person "all the time," while Hispanic and Black adults broadly over-index on shopping in-person for drug store over-the-counter items/prescriptions and alcohol.

Influenced by Influencers

The burgeoning trend of brands leveraging influencers, creators, and celebrities in their ad campaigns has proven to be fruitful in the OOH arena, where ad dollars deliver strong ROI. Nearly a third (31%) of U.S. adults are more likely to purchase a product/service when a familiar influencer, creator, or celebrity is featured in the OOH ad, according to the research, with the highest likelihood among those with a post-grad degree (49%), HHI $100K+ (46%), Black (44%), and 30-44 (42%).

OOH ads featuring influencers, creators, or celebrities can also impact social media engagement, with two-in-five adults (39%) reporting they're more likely to re-post an OOH ad with a familiar influencer, creator, or celebrity. Rates are even higher among adults who are Black (53%), Hispanic (50%), 30-44 (52%), make over $100K (51%), or have a post-grad degree (51%).

Methodology

The poll was conducted between March 3 - 5, 2023 among a sample of 1,681 Adults 18 - 64. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Adults 18-64 based on gender, age, race, educational attainment, and region.

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.

