Over US$ 39.5 Bn Opportunity to be Created in the Global AI in Fraud Management Market as Cyber Crimes Tighten their Noose Worldwide: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per recent data released by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global AI in fraud management market is projected to reach US$ 39.5 Bn in 2031, exhibiting a remarkable 18% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising incidence of data theft, phishing, and payment fraud is encouraging enterprises across the globe to invest in robust online security systems. This trend is translating into innovations and product developments in the global AI for fraud management market.

During the COVID-19 crisis, an alarming rise in cybercrimes across various industries has been observed. Increasing dependence on eCommerce and online payment methods resulted in high demand for fraud management systems and the trend is anticipated to continue over the assessment period.

Rapid technological developments and digital transformation across various sectors are providing tailwinds to sales of AI-powered fraud management software and services. AI systems can be programmed to detect theft, identify malware and protect sensitive data for enterprises, which in turn is spurring demand for sophisticated AI-powered services.

In addition to this, increasing concerns regarding safety of public data in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector are propelling sales of AI in fraud management software and services. With government institutions, banks, and financial institutes tackling high amounts of data breach threats, the demand for AI in fraud management is projected to rise during the forecast period.

FMI estimates the U.S. to dominate the North American AI in fraud management market. Growth can be attributed to growing demand for efficient fraud management systems in sectors such as healthcare, education, banking, retail, and eCommerce.

Request a report sample with 376 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13252

"Increasing demand for operational accuracy in enterprises, coupled with the incorporation of technologies such as big data, machine learning and cloud computing in AI-powered services for cyber security will continue augmenting AI for fraud management market growth," says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on software type, sales of AI-powered fraud prevention software are projected to remain high, accounting for 71% of the total market share.

Applications of identity theft protection are anticipated to grow at an impressive 19.8% CAGR during the assessment period.

Demand for AI in fraud management in large enterprises is estimated to rise at a steady pace, owing to increasing cases of data breaches and phishing.

AI in fraud management applications are projected to increase in the BFSI sector, accounting for 24% of the total market share in 2021.

The U.S. is estimated to hold 84% of the North American AI in fraud management market share.

The U.K. will emerge as an attractive market, with sales projected to rise at a prolific 20.7% CAGR during the assessment period.

The Chinese AI in fraud management market is projected to top US$ 521.0 Mn in 2021, due to increasing incidence of credit card fraud and mobile fraud.

in 2021, due to increasing incidence of credit card fraud and mobile fraud. AI in fraud management market in India is poised to expand at an impressive 28% CAGR, owing to government policies issued for online security.

Prominent Drivers:

Product development and the introduction of AI-powered software and services will boost sales in the market.

Government regulations mandating the integration of cyber security software across various sectors will propel sales of AI in fraud management services and software.

Restraints:

Failure in software deployment and the complex nature of AI-powered solutions might hamper sales.

Discover more about AI in Fraud Management Market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Buy [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/13252

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI's analysis, the global AI in fraud management market is steered by dominant players such as IBM Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, and Splunk, Inc. Leading players operating in the market are emphasizing on product developments and innovations to expand their product portfolios. For instance:

In December 2020 , Cognizant announced the acquisition of UK-based Inawisdom, a privately held consultancy specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. Inawisdom provides cloud-native and full-stack solutions using an analytics and machine learning program built using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Leading players operating in AI in Fraud Management Market profiled by FMI include:

IBM Corporation

Cognizant

Temenos AG

Capgemini SE

Subex Limited

JuicyScore

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

MaxMind, Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Pelican

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

DataVisor, Inc.

Matellio Inc.

ACTICO GmbH

More Insights on FMI's AI in Fraud Management Market

The latest market study on the AI in fraud management market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global AI in fraud management market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Solutions:

AI-powered Fraud Prevention Software

Cloud-based



On-Premises

Services

Professional Services



Risk Assessment Services





Fraud & Risk Consulting





Integration & Implementation





Support & Maintenance



Managed Services

Applications:

Identity Theft Protection

Payment Fraud Prevention

Anti-Money Laundering

Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Industry:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail & CPG

Media & Entertainment

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13252

Key Questions Covered in AI in Fraud Management Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into AI in fraud management market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for AI in fraud management market between 2021 and 2031

AI in fraud management market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

AI in fraud management market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Technology Domain

Web Real Time Communication Solution Market: The global Web Real Time Communication Solution Market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Threat Intelligence Market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global Threat Intelligence Market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

Business Analytics BPO Services Market: The Business Analytics BPO Services Market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ai-in-fraud-management-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/ai-in-fraud-management-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights