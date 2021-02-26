Overall Parts Solutions Launches Complete Parts Management Solution for the Mechanical Repair Industry

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive parts industry pioneer Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) announces the launch of an all-new parts management solution designed specifically to support mechanical repair shops and parts suppliers. The vast suite of tools is delivered through OPSTrax ™, providing a fast and efficient means to manage mechanical parts procurement, provide quick deliveries, and an easier payment method.

OPSTrax Mechanical Solution is designed to be a one-stop resource for ordering mechanical parts. The software provides access to the electronic parts catalog, empowering Independent Repair Facilities (IRFs) to order parts online quicker. The heart of the system is its integrated Electronic Parts Catalog (EPC), which is frequently updated to ensure the most current and accurate information is displayed. Its VIN-specific search capability helps to reduce error rates, and detailed, exploded-view diagrams show all parts and part numbers associated with that assembly.

"We are proud to expand our powerful and dynamic OPS Technology platform by leveraging our industry expertise and long-standing relationships with integration partners. We are able to come to market with a mechanical solution that helps suppliers and IRFs streamline workflow, increase efficiency and grow their wholesale business," said Sib Bahjat, COO and co-founder of OPS.

The OPSTrax platform, provides the mechanical repair industry a proven system that follows the life cycle of the part.

OPSTrax ™ , one-stop ordering for all part types in one central location. Ends redundant phone calls and questions regarding ETA and delivery of parts.

OPSGo!™ , expedites delivery of parts to shop within a two-hour window.

BackTrax™ , shops can quickly track all parts and core returns electronically and receive instant credit memos from suppliers.

OPSPay™ , makes it easy to transact with wholesale suppliers electronically without an established account, translating to universal credit access and immediate payment posting upon parts delivery.

TraxPost™, posts all invoices directly to the shop management system.

"We take pride as a company in being an industry leader in creating efficiencies and breaking down barriers in the parts procurement process." said Nick Bossinakis, CEO, and co-founder of OPS. "OPS's mission has always been to provide a solution with advanced features which help maximize employee productivity, reduce phone calls, and promote efficiency with a single, easy to use web interface. The OPS solution helps to provide the shop more time on quality repair and meet their customer's needs. The new mechanical solution assists both the suppliers and the independent shops to streamline their collision and mechanical orders with one single solution."

Suppliers and mechanical repair shops can discover how OPSTrax can benefit their business by visiting OPSTrax.com. OPS offers contact-free online installation, allowing new customers to access the system's powerful tools without face-to-face delivery and training. Online support and chat are available 24/7.

ABOUT OVERALL PARTS SOLUTIONS

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and has been the national category leader in automotive repair parts solutions for 25 years. The company provides customized, innovative technology to enhance performance, productivity, and profitability in the auto collision repair sector. Its state-of-the-art OPSTrax parts management and delivery system has been adopted by the majority of MSOs and parts suppliers throughout North America.

