Overall Parts Solutions signs with Premium Automaker to Power Collision Repair Parts Procurement Nationwide

The OPS Technology Suite will support BMW's Collision Support Program by delivering a solution that encompasses the entire wholesale parts sales and delivery process. The platform includes OPSTrax™ (Parts Procurement), ValuTrax™ (Conquesting), DeliveryTrax™ (Logistics Management), TraxPod™ (Instant Notifications), TraxDrive™ (Driver Mobile App) and BackTrax™ (Return/Credit Solutions). Combined, these tools provide a fully integrated, real-time workflow and allow dealers to better serve their wholesale customers.

"OPS is proud to partner with BMW in its implementation of our industry-leading software platform throughout the BMW dealer network. We are confident that the OPS Technology Suite will add exceptional value to the BMW Collision Support Program," said Nick Bossinakis, CEO and co-founder of OPS. "Our team, technology, products and resources are ideally positioned to support BMW's strong supplier network experience for the collision shops and the industry."

"The OPS Technology Suite tackles three key areas of concern facing the collision parts industry: parts procurement, competitive pricing, and parts delivery," said Sib Bahjat, COO and co-founder of OPS. "Our powerful platform was reverse engineered from the shop perspective to provide a system that complements standard shop processes and minimizes implementation learning curves. The OPS Technology Suite is more than a procurement tool–it follows the life cycle of the part, from estimate and order to tracking, delivery, and transaction posting. Our technology efficiently connects dealers with their collision shop customers through a supply chain solution that can reduce costs and improve ordering efficiency."

ABOUT OVERALL PARTS SOLUTIONS

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX and has been the national category leader in automotive repair parts solutions for the past 20 years. The company provides customized, innovative technology to enhance performance, productivity and profitability in the auto collision repair sector. Its state-of-the-art OPSTrax parts management and delivery system has been adopted by the majority of MSOs and parts suppliers throughout North America.

