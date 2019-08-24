"OVERCOMER" Delivers With Rare A+ CinemaScore And Estimated Third Place Box Office Standing

The PG-rated faith film also earned a rare "A+" CinemaScore awarded by moviegoers in exit polling, making Alex Kendrick the second director in history to receive three A+ CinemaScore ratings. Kendrick's previous films COURAGEOUS and WAR ROOM were also awarded an A+. On average, two films a year earn the coveted A+ CinemaScore, which makes this feat all the more impressive.

"OVERCOMER has been an audience favorite from the beginning, even in our test screenings," said Rich Peluso, EVP/Head of AFFIRM Films. "Alex and Stephen Kendrick understand how to connect to the heart of a viewer and that's one of the reasons they have been so successful."

Filled with a powerful mix of faith, a twist of humor, and a ton of heart, OVERCOMER follows the Kendricks' previous features FACING THE GIANTS, FIREPROOF, COURAGEOUS, and the #1 box-office hit, WAR ROOM.

Life changes overnight for basketball coach John Harrison and the high school where he and his wife teach when they learn the largest manufacturing plant in town is shutting down. Uncertainty swirls as hundreds of families depart, leaving John fearful for the future of his family and his team. Forced to coach a sport he doesn't even like, John is inspired by an unexpected friendship, and an unlikely athlete pushing her limits on a journey toward discovery. With newfound resolve and the support of the community, Hannah and her coach challenge the impossible in the biggest race of her life.

OVERCOMER was directed by Alex Kendrick (WAR ROOM) and produced by Stephen Kendrick (WAR ROOM), Aaron Burns (BEYOND THE MASK) and Justin Tolley (INDIVISIBLE) with a screenplay by Alex and Stephen Kendrick.

Follow us on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram at @OvercomerMovie.

Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

Register to get all the latest news from Provident Films at: providentfilms.org/newsletter-signup and follow Provident Films on Facebook at providentfilms.

Get all the latest news from The Kendrick Brothers at kendrickbrothers.com and follow them on Facebook at @kendrickbrothers and Twitter at @KendrickBros.

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films produces, acquires and markets films that inspire, uplift and entertain audiences around the world. Since releasing its first theatrical film in 2007—the Kendrick Brothers' drama FACING THE GIANTS, AFFIRM Films has released numerous quality faith-based films including SOUL SURFER, based on the inspirational true story of surfer Bethany Hamilton; WHEN THE GAME STANDS TALL, the sports drama inspired by the story of the De La Salle Spartans; WAR ROOM, which hit No. 1 on the domestic box office chart; RISEN, which followed the epic Biblical story of the Resurrection, as told through the eyes of a non-believer; and was the faith-based marketing partner with Columbia Pictures and TriStar Pictures for their films MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN and the No. 2 faith-based film of all time, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL. AFFIRM Films also released ALL SAINTS in August 2017 and the animated film, THE STAR, in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation and Columbia Pictures, in November 2017. AFFIRM released PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST on March 23, 2018 and will release the highly anticipated next Kendrick Brothers' film OVERCOMER on August 23, 2019. AFFIRM Films is a division of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA), a Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (SPE) company. AFFIRMFilms.com

About Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About Provident Films

Provident Films, a division of Provident Music Group, a Sony company, develops, produces and markets faith-based films. A pioneer in the genre since 2006, Provident Films' partnerships include Sherwood Pictures/Kendrick Brothers (WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, FIREPROOF and FACING THE GIANTS), The Erwin Brothers (WOODLAWN, MOMS' NIGHT OUT and the $83 million box office surprise, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE), Kirk Cameron (CONNECT) and Graceworks Pictures (INDIVISIBLE released Oct. 26, 2018). For more information, go to www.providentfilms.org.

About Kendrick Brothers Productions

Kendrick Brothers Productions is the company of brothers Alex, Stephen and Shannon Kendrick that exists to honor God and share the truth and love of Jesus Christ through movies, books, curriculum and speaking. By blending engaging stories with doctrinal integrity, the Kendricks seek to encourage and inspire audiences with resources that positively impact their lives and strengthen their faith, families, and personal relationships.

2018 marks the 15th anniversary of the release of FLYWHEEL, the Kendrick Brothers' first feature film. Produced with a shockingly modest budget of only $20,000 and intended for Albany, Georgia residents where the brothers served on staff at Sherwood Baptist Church, FLYWHEEL went on to sell over a million copies in DVD format.

"We're just amazed at what the Lord's done with it," says Alex Kendrick.

2018 also marks the production of the Kendricks' 6th film, OVERCOMER. Between those two milestones, the Kendricks' first film and the production of their latest film, the Kendrick Brothers' body of work has been credited with creating a subcategory known as faith-based films.

SOURCE AFFIRM Films

Related Links

http://www.AFFIRMFilms.com

