Overcoming Resistance and Toxicity Hurdles: PST's Localized Drug Delivery Technology May Unlock Combined MEK/mTOR Inhibition For Multiple KRAS+ Tumors Types

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Postsurgical Therapeutics, Inc. (PST) today announced the successful completion of an in vivo study of its proprietary injectable gel formulation containing two drugs used to treat several types of KRAS mutated solid tumors. The results demonstrated suppression or elimination of tumors in mice. The drugs were developed and commercialized by others for oral administration.

PST's proprietary controlled release gel formulation of the drugs was administered by intratumoral injection to the target tumors. The drugs used target the MAPK and PI3K pathways using a combination of MEK and mTOR inhibitors, which are important for treatment of several major tumor types. The formulation was shown to be effective, reducing growth or eradicating tumors in several KRAS mutations across multiple cancer cell lines, including pancreatic (Mia PaCa-2, G12C), lung (NCI H441, G12V), colorectal (SW3, G12V), and gastric (AGS, G12D) cancers.

In clinical practice, multiple drugs are often required as resistance to a single drug limits its therapeutic use. However, clinic investigations by others of combinations of these two drugs by oral administration have not been able to determine a safe and effective dose due to cumulative toxicity as reported by Tolcher (Tolcher et al. Annals of Oncology, 58-64 (2015)) and by Nikanjam (Nikanjam et al. J. Hematol. Oncol. Pharm, 19-25 (2023)).

Soonkap Hahn, Ph.D., Chairman, Chief Scientific Officer, and Founder of PST stated that "If clinical trials confirm the results of this study, we believe the resulting product will have the potential to extend the lives of treated patients. We will also investigate the potential reduction in toxicity by local administration."

PST is a development stage company based in Irvine, California. PST uses advanced drug delivery technologies to formulate products with enhanced efficacy and safety for the treatment of solid tumors and other therapy areas.

PST intends to develop and commercialize products based on its technology through collaborations with corporate partners and others.

SOURCE Postsurgical Therapeutics