OVERCONFIDENCE: AMERICANS FALLING VICTIM TO FINANCIAL SCAMS

News provided by

Citi

20 Dec, 2023, 10:38 ET

How to Help Keep Your Accounts Protected from Scammers this Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

BACKGROUND:

Waves of sophisticated phone, text and online scam attempts may leave Americans numb to the dangers of financial scams and overconfident in their ability to prevent them. A new Citi survey performed by YouGov shows that while 90% of U.S. adults say they believe they're able to fend off financial scams, more than 27% reported having fallen victim to them at some point, with increasing financial consequences.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9231051-citi-holiday-financial-scams/

Michael Steinbach, Head of Financial Crimes and Fraud Prevention at Citi and a former FBI agent shares the steps you can take to avoid scams and how you can keep your accounts secure this holiday season.

MICHAEL'S TIPS TO KEEP YOUR ACCOUNTS SECURE:

  • For additional security, add biometric login, such as facial or fingerprint recognition and two-factor authentication.
  • Create long and unique passwords or passphrases and opt-in to robust account alerts.
  • Secure crucial numbers such as PINs, social security numbers or driver's license numbers.
  • Don't reveal personal or financial information to people you don't know.
  • Don't allow yourself to be persuaded by a false sense of urgency or an opportunity that looks too good to be true.

Your bank is a wise place to turn if you need help determining how to protect yourself from scammers.

For more information please visit: citi.com/fraudprevention

MORE ABOUT MICHAEL STEINBACH:
As Head of Financial Crimes and Fraud Prevention at Citi, Michael Steinbach leads a dynamic organization with responsibility for ensuring strict adherence to Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer (AML/KYC) regulations and fraud prevention across the customer lifecycle. Before joining Citi, Michael held various positions at the FBI during his 22 years with the organization, culminating in his role as Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colin Wright; [email protected]  

Produced for: Citi

SOURCE Citi

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.