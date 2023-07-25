OverDrive Appoints Jennifer Leitman as First Chief Marketing Officer

Senior executive brings two decades of transformative marketing experience to the company

CLEVELAND, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital book and media supplier to libraries and schools worldwide, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Leitman as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Leitman will unify marketing efforts across the company, raising brand awareness and engagement for the company's industry-leading platforms and apps, including OverDrive Marketplace, Libby, Sora, Kanopy and TeachingBooks. In this new role, she reports to OverDrive founder and CEO Steve Potash and also joins the company's Executive Team.

The hiring of Leitman represents a fresh strategic direction for the global media company as younger digital-first generations are seeking more connection and community online, often reaching for their phone, tablet or laptop over traditional books and television sets. In this role, she will also lead teams of storytellers and international marketing associates that support OverDrive's global network of 91,000 schools, public and academic libraries, and corporate institutional partners.

"Jennifer will promote the important work of thousands of educators and librarians who enable access to books, media, reading, literacy and information in the communities they serve," stated Steve Potash, OverDrive founder and CEO. "Her record of accomplishment in attracting and engaging with audiences of all ages perfectly aligns with the mission of our institutional partners."

Leitman spent more than ten years building and leading creative and marketing teams in the media industry. Her work included brand redesigns for HGTV and Great American Country, creating a more inclusive tone and voice that helped to evolve the networks into a broader destination for new audience segments. At The Family Coppola global lifestyle company, Leitman helmed a marketing team that led efforts across a portfolio of food, wine, spirits and resorts, developing new brand campaigns and industry partnerships that resulted in significant increases in sales and consumer activations.

She most recently served as SVP of Marketing at Preserve Partners, leading brand development and marketing for their new outdoor hospitality brand, and has been a fractional CMO and advisor to start-ups including lifestyle brands, B2B apps and higher ed. An avid reader and lifelong learner, Leitman earned her BA in Communications from the University of Missouri–Columbia, and an MBA from the University of Tennessee–Knoxville.

Leitman added, "OverDrive truly makes a difference in people's lives, and I am thrilled to join the team. We are at a unique moment in history for how books and digital media are discovered, enjoyed and benefit readers of all ages. I'm excited to share the mission, and creatively bring the story of these innovative products to life for millions of new fans around the world."

Founded in 1986, OverDrive serves more than 91,000 libraries and schools in 113 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes.

