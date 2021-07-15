OverDrive Completes Acquisition of Kanopy

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Kanopy , a leading video streaming service for public and academic libraries.

Kanopy adds the industry's most-acclaimed video catalog to the OverDrive Marketplace to better serve public and academic libraries around the world. With an award-winning catalog of over 30,000 highly curated films, Kanopy is used by millions of students and library patrons on all major web, mobile and TV platforms. OverDrive, through its award-winning Libby library app and Sora student reading app, provides ebooks and audiobooks to more than 73,000 libraries and schools worldwide.

"With the sale completed, we will work closely with the Kanopy team with input from library partners to maximize benefits to public and academic libraries, suppliers and employees," said Steve Potash, founder and CEO of OverDrive. "We look forward to extending the value of the Kanopy content and service through their complementary content and technologies."

More details on the integration of the Kanopy catalog will be available later this year.

About OverDrive

OverDrive strives to create "a world enlightened by reading." Serving a growing network of 73,000 libraries and schools in 88 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

About Kanopy

Kanopy partners with libraries and filmmakers around the globe to give patrons, students and faculty free access to high-quality films that stimulate imagination, promote learning, and spark meaningful conversations. Many of the titles found on Kanopy, including iconic films produced by A24, Criterion Collection, Paramount, PBS and Kino Lorber, are unavailable elsewhere in the library market. Kanopy is used by millions of students and library patrons and is available on all major web, mobile and TV devices. www.kanopy.com

