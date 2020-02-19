OverDrive Hires Arnold as General Manager for K-12 Education Unit

CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, announced the hiring of Angela Arnold as General Manager of OverDrive Education. Arnold brings decades of e-business development and go-to-market skills to drive adoption of its student reading solutions and digital content sales to schools and libraries. In this new role, she reports to OverDrive founder and CEO Steve Potash.

The establishment of the General Manager leadership role at OverDrive Education aligns with OverDrive's mission to "create a world enlightened by reading." It also leverages the success and acclaim OverDrive is receiving for Sora, the award-winning student reading app. Sora was named a TIME Magazine Best Invention of 2019.

"Angela possesses a wealth of product development and marketing experience that will focus on serving the 50 million K-12 students in US classrooms. She will lead the OverDrive Education team to promote the benefits of ebook, audiobook, read-along and digital forms of reading that lead to academic success in and out of the classroom," said Potash.

Arnold received both her undergraduate degree and Master's in Information Science from the University of Michigan. A former librarian, she has a proven track record leading teams to develop campaigns and innovations that engage end users.

OverDrive Education, a division of OverDrive, offers the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks and streaming videos to over 23,000 schools worldwide. Their Sora reading app provides students with 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks from their school's digital collection as well as the local public library's juvenile and young adult digital collection. Patrons of public libraries in the OverDrive network can borrow ebooks and audiobooks with Libby, the one-tap reading app named one of PCMag's Best Free Software of 2019 and Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the 2010s.

