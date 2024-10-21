OverDrive Launches "Heights Press": A Cleveland-Inspired Publishing Imprint

Debut series Hickory Hollow to captivate middle-grade readers with adventures exclusively available from school and public libraries

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive is proud to announce the launch of Heights Press, a boutique publishing imprint inspired by the vibrant creativity and community spirit of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Rooted in OverDrive's Cleveland home, Heights Press reflects the company's deep mission to support schools and libraries in promoting literacy and a love of reading. Heights Press debuts with "Hickory Hollow" a six-book series for middle-grade readers, along with a series of video shorts. The initial titles are now available exclusively for public libraries and schools worldwide for readers using the Libby, Sora, and Kanopy Kids apps and platforms.

Debut series "Hickory Hollow" to captivate middle-grade readers with stories exclusively available through libraries. Post this Heights Press logo Hickory Hollow characters and information.

"Hickory Hollow" invites children to embark on thrilling adventures in the charming, mysterious town of the same name. Whether uncovering the secrets of Shellbark Forest, decoding historical riddles in Town Square, or discovering hidden treasures, the world of Hickory Hollow is filled with exciting possibilities. Each story centers on a child resident of Hickory Hollow, with diverse characters each with a unique background, interests, and families. Each story is crafted by authors selected for their ability to draw in young readers with multicultural perspectives from each figure during their escapades in each title.

"I grew up in Cleveland Heights and I am a proud graduate of Cleveland Heights High School," stated Steve Potash, CEO and Founder of OverDrive. "We are committed to promoting literacy and inspiring all students to spend more time reading. With Heights Press we are utilizing our 20+ years of serving libraries and schools with original content for young readers during the critical years of their development where the right story can ignite a lifelong passion for books."

Each book in "Hickory Hollow" will be available initially in eBook format in five languages—English, Chinese, German, Vietnamese, and Korean—ensuring a wide reach and greater accessibility. The first title is available at no cost to all OverDrive schools and libraries as part of the "Everyone Reads: Kids and Teens Collection" for readers on Libby and Sora with the remaining books available for purchase in the OverDrive Marketplace.

"Our goal is to provide all educators and librarians with fresh, original content that entertains while fostering a love for reading and exploration," said Alexis Petric-Black, VP, Content at OverDrive. "The town of Hickory Hollow, with its rich stories and diverse characters, is the perfect start to this journey." OverDrive's Lauren Cannavino developed this series for the company's boutique publishing platform and plans to build a catalog of original content designed to be a literacy tool for all communities.

In addition to the ebooks available today for reading on Libby and Sora, six Hickory Hollow video shorts are also available for streaming on Kanopy Kids, OverDrive educational video service. All six videos are included for schools and libraries to develop reading and engaging programs at no additional cost, seeking to bring children and families together around these compelling stories. The audiobook editions will soon be available for Libby and Sora as well.

For more information about Hickory Hollow and Heights Press, visit https://www.heights-press.com/.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that deals with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 92,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video, and other content. OverDrive empowers libraries and schools by expanding access for all through tireless industry advocacy and consistent innovation. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading platform, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

