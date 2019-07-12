Overfunding: TokenMarket STO Surpasses Funding Target Within 48 Hours of Opening

This is the first time that TokenMarket is offering equity in the business, having been completely self-funded up until this point. Upon launch of the STO on Monday 8th July, TokenMarket received 76% of its £150,000 target raise within the first 24 hours. The TokenMarket STO is currently open for investment and is set to close on Monday 22nd July 2019.

By democratising the investment opportunity to both professional and everyday investors, TokenMarket was able to cater to all investor types, a goal that the business has had since its inception.

TokenMarket CEO Ransu Salovaara, and CTO Mikko Ohtamaa, said:

"TokenMarket started with myself and Ransu discussing how investment opportunities could be democratised for all using blockchain technology. We have helped so many businesses along the way, issuing tokens to hundreds of thousands of investors and further developing their work.

We have always believed that all investor types should have the same level of access to disruptive startups. By starting with our own offering in the FCA sandbox, we are highlighting the efficiencies of blockchain technology when it comes to distributing tokenised equity. To see such a positive reaction to our STO in such a short space of time shows just how dedicated our community really is."

Since the Company was founded in 2016, TokenMarket has helped to raise £240m for over 30 start-ups and has expanded across Dubai, Malta and Finland. Having secured restricted FCA permissions to carry out this equity issuance, TokenMarket aims to leave the FCA Sandbox as a fully regulated investment platform, for users to access, invest and eventually trade in STOs around the globe.

The business already has a strong and exciting pipeline of upcoming STOs to launch including Cryotech Nordic, Almond App and DOVU, with more to come.

For more information on the TokenMarket STO please visit https://tokenmarket.net/security-token/tokenmarket-sto-retail/

TokenMarket is currently participating in the FCA regulatory sandbox, for further information visit www.fca.org.uk/firms/regulatory-sandbox

About TokenMarket

TokenMarket is a global investment platform that utilises its blockchain-based technology to enable rapid growth companies to raise capital faster.

The platform has assisted over 30 of the most innovative blockchain companies raise over £240 million in total, issuing digital tokens to over 250,000 investors.

TokenMarket has achieved this by providing global, everyday investors access to early-stage opportunities alongside VCs and Angel investors. Further powering the platform are the upcoming securities exchanges in Malta and Dubai (regulatory approval pending), encouraging faster liquidity in the market for security token offerings.

For more information visit www.tokenmarket.net .

Media Contact:

Lawrence Chiu, TokenMarket

lawrence@tokenmarket.net

James Isola, Maitland

jisola@maitland.co.uk

Tel: +44-(0)-207-379-5151

SOURCE TokenMarket