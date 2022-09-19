Overhaul Announces Employee Award Recognitions for Three Women on its Senior Leadership Team

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain visibility, risk, compliance and insurance solution for the world's leading brands, is announcing continued employee success and momentum through three prestigious award recognitions honoring Amy Campbell, Chief People Officer, Frankie Mossman, Chief Customer Officer and Andrea Huang, Senior Director of Supply Chain. Campbell was honored as a finalist for Austin Business Journal's Women in Business Award while Mossman and Huang were both selected as recipients of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Women in Supply Chain Award.

Austin Business Journal's Women in Business Award recognizes women in the Central Texas area who have forged their own paths and developed their own leadership principles. As an accomplished academic and natural leader, Campbell has been instrumental in Overhaul's growth since joining the team in 2016. With a PhD in Counseling Psychology and decades of experience, Campbell's background has allowed Overhaul to build a culture of diversity, problem solving, authenticity, trust and encouragement.

In its third year, the Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges. Mossman has been instrumental in fostering an exceptional customer experience, successfully standardizing processes and scaling operations, and growing exceptional, highly engaged customer success teams during her time at Overhaul. Huang has extensive knowledge of the global supply chain and consistently delivers outstanding results while maintaining exceptional customer service and building strong teams that will continue to deliver best-in-class supply chain solutions.

"These three women truly exemplify the hardworking, supportive and collaborative nature of our team and are a force to be reckoned with," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "Amy has been an instrumental figure and mentor for the entire Overhaul family, spearheading the talent of our employees during her tenure, especially during the transition to a virtual workforce during the pandemic. Frankie's unbeatable industry knowledge coupled with her forward-thinking attitude have made her an invaluable asset to our team, and Andrea's global perspective and leadership skills have helped lead our company to the next level."

These honors come on the heels of other industry recognitions, such as Overhaul's recent Inc. 5000 distinction as No. 1003 on the list of fastest-growing private companies in America and rating as a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2022 Supply Chain Visibility Grid.

