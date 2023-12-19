Overhaul Celebrates a Landmark Year with Multiple Industry Accolades

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, a software-based supply chain visibility, risk, compliance, and insurance solution for the world's leading companies, wraps up 2023 on a high note, celebrating a series of prestigious accolades that underscore its growth, innovation and expertise in the industry. These awards recognize Overhaul's impact on the supply chain and logistics sector and its commitment to an exceptional workplace culture.

"As we close out an incredible year, we are profoundly honored by these recognitions, which reflect our team's hard work and dedication," said Barry Conlon, CEO and Founder of Overhaul. "We strive to set ourselves apart in the industry by providing innovative solutions that utilize supply chain visibility to monitor compliance and mitigate risk. Looking forward, we will continue to push the boundaries and maintain our position as a global leader."

In 2023, Overhaul was honored with the Top Software & Tech award by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognizing its breakthrough solutions that enhance automation, efficiency, and visibility in the supply chain. The Austin Business Journal + Austin Inno's 2023 Fire Awards also celebrated Overhaul's innovative impact on the Austin business community.

The Austin American-Statesman Top Workplaces awarded Overhaul the #54 spot as a Top Workplace for 2023, a significant acknowledgment based on employee feedback highlighting Overhaul's success in creating a thriving, employee-centric work environment.

Further cementing its industry leadership, Overhaul received recognition as a Leader in the G2 Winter 2024 for the General and Enterprise Supply Chain Visibility Grids. This distinction showcases Overhaul's strong market presence and excellence in providing advanced supply chain visibility solutions. Additionally, they have been ranked as "Easiest to do Business With" within the industry, and received a  nod for the momentum shown in the market.

These accolades add to Overhaul's growing list of honors, solidifying its position as a leading supply chain and logistics innovator. As the company continues to evolve and break new ground, it remains committed to delivering outstanding solutions and nurturing a vibrant, inclusive workplace culture.

Discover more about Overhaul's groundbreaking solutions and their impact on the global supply chain at over-haul.com.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and with offices around the world, Overhaul is the only device-agnostic supply chain visibility and risk management software company. As the global leader in in-transit supply chain risk management, Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Overhaul is a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

